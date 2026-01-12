Tempus and NYU Langone Health Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Precision Oncology

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, and NYU Langone Health, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration aimed at transforming cancer care through advanced molecular profiling and data-driven insights. The collaboration will support NYU Langone Health’s Center for Molecular Oncology at the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, a comprehensive, pan-cancer initiative to more deeply understand disease biology over time.

The research seeks to enhance genomic diagnostics to improve patient outcomes, inform future clinical practice, and accelerate the development and validation of novel assays and algorithmic diagnostics. As part of this work, the two organizations are launching a prospective observational study titled, “Serial Molecular Profiling and Monitoring of Human Cancer,” in which patients enrolled in the study will be sequenced throughout their treatment journey in an effort to collect the longitudinal data critical to this research. The collaboration, which evolved independently from Tempus’ relationship as a trusted provider of NGS testing services, also includes a series of subsequent studies focused on assay validation, biomarker discovery, biological modeling, real-world data analysis, and the development of AI-powered predictive algorithms.

“Through the integration of advanced genomic technologies and data science, we are deepening our understanding of cancer’s complexity and pioneering transformative approaches for patient monitoring and treatment,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at Tempus. “Our research is focused on generating actionable insights through better understanding of cancer response, resistance, and trajectory that will not only refine and enhance current assays, but also drive the creation of innovative diagnostic tools and algorithms that can empower clinicians to deliver truly individualized care to their patients.”

“This strategic collaboration will further our ability to analyze cutting-edge serial molecular profiling technology in the routine care of patients at the Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health,” said Shridar Ganesan, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Molecular Oncology at Perlmutter Cancer Center. “This approach will enable us to better understand the biology of individual cancers, inform our ability to implement and develop targeted therapies, and assess response and emerging resistance.”

