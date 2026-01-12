Payroc and ID TECH Expand NEO 3 Device Family to Accelerate ISV Growth

TINLEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payroc, a global payment-processing acquirer and technology platform, announced an expanded partnership with leading terminal manufacturer ID TECH to bring additional NEO 3 family devices to independent software vendors (ISVs) and their software clients. Building on the success of the previously certified VP3350, Payroc and ID TECH are extending their collaboration with the certifications of the Kiosk V and forthcoming certification of the AP6800, offering ISVs new device choice and deployment flexibility across mobile, unattended, and enterprise environments.

ID TECH’s VP3350 has already proven its value with ISVs seeking a rugged, versatile mobile device that supports magstripe, EMV, and contactless transactions. With PCI PTS 6.x certification and CEDP (formerly L3) approval, the VP3350 simplifies deployments and reduces certification complexity—helping partners get to market faster while accelerating revenue opportunities.

The expansion adds two additional form factors to the NEO 3 lineup:

Kiosk V: A compact, weather-resistant device designed for outdoor unattended use, with direct and remote key injection and the latest EMV certifications

AP6800: An Android-based terminal with IP65/IK08 durability, PIN-on-glass functionality, and support for external display integration up to 4K resolution—ideal for high-demand attended and self-service environments

Select NEO 3 devices, including the VP3350 and Kiosk V, are supported through Payroc Cloud—Payroc’s modern integration platform that enables ISVs to deploy, update, and manage devices remotely. Through Payroc Cloud, ISVs can integrate certified hardware in days rather than weeks, validate integrations in virtual test environments, and scale across merchants and locations with minimal lift. The AP6800 will also be supported through Payroc Cloud, giving ISVs even greater flexibility across form factors and use cases.

“ISVs need device options that match the way their software is used in the real world,” said Conn Byrne, Executive Director of Integrated Payments at Payroc. “By expanding our certified NEO 3 lineup with ID TECH and extending support through Payroc Cloud, we’re giving partners more flexibility across mobile, kiosk, and enterprise use cases—helping them launch faster, scale smarter, and deliver a better experience to their customers.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Payroc and deliver innovative NEO 3 hardware that empowers ISVs and merchants alike,” said Justin Ning, VP of Sales at ID TECH. “With the VP3350 and Kiosk V available today and certification of the AP6800 coming soon, ISVs will have a powerful mix of devices to meet diverse market demands.”

By combining Payroc’s integrated payments technology and cloud-based platform with ID TECH’s advanced hardware, ISVs gain a faster path to market, simplified certification, and more flexibility to serve merchants across industries.

To learn more about Payroc Cloud, visit payroc.com/solutions/cloud.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in card volume annually and operating across 47 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com.

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a leading manufacturer of secure payment solutions, serving industries worldwide with innovative hardware designed for flexibility, reliability, and performance. With a comprehensive lineup spanning mobile, countertop, kiosk, and unattended devices, ID TECH empowers businesses and software providers to deliver seamless, secure payment experiences. Learn more at idtechproducts.com.