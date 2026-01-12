-

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and United Digestive Announce Multi-Year Agreement

United Digestive to remain in-network for Anthem members across Georgia

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced today a new, multi-year provider network agreement with United Digestive, a physician practice management company supporting gastrointestinal providers and partner practices throughout the Southeast. United Digestive has partner practices in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, many of whom have served their communities for more than 40 years.

“We are pleased to continue our valued partnership with United Digestive for quality, comprehensive digestive healthcare services for our patients,” said Robert Bunch, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. “United Digestive focuses on offering both diagnostic and treatment services to our members supporting critical gastrointestinal health leading to better health outcomes.”

Through significant investments in clinical innovation, United Digestive has increased access, delivered state-of-the-art gastrointestinal healthcare, and lowered costs for patients. Its support of a comprehensive, integrated care model is improving measurable patient outcomes and addressing the challenges of preventing colorectal cancer using algorithms and real-time data across a cutting-edge platform.

“This enhanced partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield reinforces our mutual commitment to delivering exceptional digestive healthcare,” said Neal C. Patel, MD, CEO of United Digestive. “By combining advanced clinical innovation with improved care coordination, we are creating a stronger, more efficient healthcare experience for the patients and communities we serve.”

The two organizations will also enhance their collaboration on initiatives focusing on enhanced digital connectivity to streamline processes, reduce administrative burdens, and facilitate efficient patient-centered care. These efforts aim to drive improved health outcomes and cost efficiencies that will benefit United Digestive’s patients covered by Anthem health plans.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About United Digestive
United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices across the Southeast. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, supporting 61 clinics, 22 ASCs, and more than 220 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

