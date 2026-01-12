Viper Partners Advises Skin Boutique in Strategic Partnership with Well Labs+ to Accelerate Growth in the Aesthetics Sector

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, the leading investment banking and M&A advisory firm specializing in healthcare and aesthetics since 2009, today announced that it has successfully represented Skin Boutique, a premier medical aesthetics practice, as exclusive sell-side advisor in its strategic partnership with Well Labs+, a rapidly growing platform dedicated to advancing medspa practices nationwide.

This partnership exemplifies the value of aligning with a forward-thinking platform like Well Labs+, which prioritizes growth, clinical excellence, and provider autonomy. Share

This transaction enables Skin Boutique to join the Well Labs+ community, gaining access to enhanced resources, operational support, and shared expertise while preserving its brand identity and commitment to exceptional patient care. The partnership positions Skin Boutique for accelerated expansion, broader service offerings, and continued innovation in non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

Well Labs+, known for building a network of high-performing med spa practices focused on injectables, laser therapies, and comprehensive cosmetic services, continues to expand its footprint with this addition. The collaboration underscores the ongoing consolidation and professionalization of the medical aesthetics industry, where strategic platforms like Well Labs+ empower independent practices to thrive in a competitive landscape.

"Viper Partners is proud to have guided Skin Boutique through this transformative milestone," said Samir Qureshi, President at Viper Partners. ''This partnership exemplifies the value of aligning with a forward-thinking platform like Well Labs+, which prioritizes growth, clinical excellence, and provider autonomy. As the aesthetics sector experiences renewed momentum in 2026, transactions like this highlight the opportunities available for practice owners seeking to maximize value and secure long-term success."

With an unmatched track record of facilitating billions in healthcare transactions across dentistry, dermatology, plastic surgery, and med spas, Viper Partners continues to lead the industry in delivering confidential, high-value outcomes for sellers.

Practice owners in the aesthetics and healthcare spaces interested in exploring strategic options are invited to contact Viper Equity Partners for a confidential consultation.

About Viper Partners

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida, Viper Partners is America's premier M&A advisory and investment banking firm focused on dentistry, dermatology, plastic surgery, and medical aesthetics. The firm has orchestrated transformative deals nationwide, connecting practices with qualified strategic and private equity partners to drive growth and superior outcomes. For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com.

About Well Labs+

Well Labs+ is a dynamic community of med spa practices committed to elevating the aesthetics industry through partnership, innovation, and shared growth. By preserving the unique strengths of each acquired brand, Well Labs+ supports expanded services and operational excellence across its growing network.