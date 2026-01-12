Northwestern Medicine Selects Tempus to Expand Genomic Testing

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwestern Medicine and Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) are collaborating to expand access to genomic testing for Northwestern Medicine cancer patients. The goal is to provide nearly every patient across cancer types, including patients with early-stage cancer diagnoses, access to genomic testing. Patients will benefit from a deeper understanding of their unique cancer, enabling clinicians to deploy tailored, effective treatments.

“The collaboration with Tempus will substantially augment our existing precision oncology capabilities. Northwestern Medicine will now offer next-generation sequencing to patients with earlier-stage cancers,” said Dr Howard Chrisman, President and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “The data generated from this approach will allow us to rapidly adopt novel treatments and facilitate the design of innovative clinical trials aimed at developing personalized cancer treatments.”

Northwestern Medicine provides comprehensive cancer care, including state-of-the-art therapies and clinical trials. The health system is home to The Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN).

“This collaboration will deliver on our shared mission of driving the field of cancer testing forward by bringing the benefits of genomic testing to as broad a population as possible,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “With one of the industry’s most comprehensive genomic portfolios and the operational infrastructure to support broad adoption, we look forward to supporting Northwestern Medicine in delivering more precise, personalized cancer care for their patients.”

As part of the collaboration, Tempus will offer NM access to its genomic testing including solid tissue, DNA and RNA profiling, liquid biopsy, minimal residual disease (MRD) and more.

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

