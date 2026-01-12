ConcertAI and Foundation Medicine Integrate Genomic and Clinical Data to Transform Translational Research and Efficient Drug Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConcertAI, a leading oncology real-world evidence data and AI SaaS technology company, and Foundation Medicine, a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced a collaboration to combine their data assets for life sciences research. The collaboration brings Foundation Medicine’s expansive de-identified multimodal dataset derived from its genomic testing portfolio together with ConcertAI’s high-quality clinical data, to support more efficient drug development and real-world evidence research. With the addition of Foundation Medicine’s data, ConcertAI now offers the largest and most comprehensive clinically-linked dataset with nearly half a million patients.

The collaboration comes as oncology drug programs face rising trial complexity and tighter budgets, which puts more weight on high-quality data that can guide early decisions. Pairing Foundation Medicine and ConcertAI’s data captures the full journey of cancer patients from pre-diagnosis through treatment and outcomes, allowing life science researchers and biopharmaceutical developers to reduce guesswork in early research, tighten trial plans, and bring new therapies to patients faster, while ensuring the rigor of their research.

“Drug developers are increasingly pushed to accelerate their research pipelines but require more robust insights into both early genomic signals and patient outcomes to make this a reality,” said Eron Kelly, CEO of ConcertAI. “By combining the largest and deepest set of clinical data with genomic insights, including whole slide imaging, we can help teams set a clearer plan and speed up their projects. Our collaboration with Foundation Medicine complements our full suite of partnerships aimed at advancing the development of vital therapies.”

Foundation Medicine has U.S Food and Drug Administration-approved companion diagnostic indications for all four major classes of genomic alterations and for multiple genomic signatures. Detection of these major classes of alterations provide partners with a comprehensive view of their cohort’s genomic landscape, including difficult-to-detect alterations, such as MTAP loss, that are not detected well by all next-generation sequencing tests.1

In addition to genomic data, the combined dataset includes gene expression data, immunohistochemistry (IHC) results, and whole-slide images, alongside one of the most diverse clinical datasets from ConcertAI, whether measured by socioeconomic diversity, ethnic diversity, or rural vs. urban communities. By connecting these views, researchers can better study how cancers act in real life and how patients respond to treatments over time.

"By integrating our high-quality genomic data with ConcertAl's electronic health data, we have created one of the most powerful new real-world data sets that enables insights to be turned into strategic decisions at critical milestones for our partners," said Dan Malarek, CEO of Foundation Medicine. "AI is the future and through our Al-driven analytical capabilities via FoundationInsights®, our biopharmaceutical and research partners can access the right data when they need it and uncover answers faster. This accelerates development and helps patients benefit sooner from advances in precision medicine."

1 Best JT, Fu X, Raju SSJ, et al. Clinical presentation of MTAP deletions in real-world settings: Lessons for clinical development of novel targeted therapies. JCO Precis Oncol. 2025;9:e2500564. https://doi.org/10.1200/po-25-00564

Foundation Medicine and FoundationInsights® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI provides purpose-built, enterprise artificial intelligence and real-world data solutions for life sciences and healthcare organizations, turning complex health data into actionable insights that advance research and care. Its proprietary Precision Suite SaaS solution and CARAai platform deliver agentic AI capabilities designed for healthcare’s biggest challenges and are trained specifically for life sciences use cases like translational medicine, clinical development, clinical trials and commercial acceleration. Working with 75% of the top 30 life sciences organizations, more than 2,000 healthcare providers and medical societies, and a broad network of industry partners, ConcertAI has built the market’s most comprehensive clinicogenomic datasets to fuel drug development, trial acceleration, and advance clinical care. Through our data, AI technology, partnerships, and expertise, we empower oncologists and radiologists with real-time clinical insights at the point of care for better patient outcomes, and equip researchers with solutions to accelerate life-changing therapies to patients. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, and Tokyo. Learn more at concertai.com.

About Foundation Medicine:

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.