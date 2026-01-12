Dan Wheeler Announces Campaign for Congress in California's 11th District

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daniel Wheeler today announced his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives in California's 11th District, pledging to restore San Francisco's position as America's beacon of innovation, progress and common-sense leadership. San Francisco is overdue for representation by someone unbeholden to special interests or responsible for the misuse of public funds.

Wheeler is laser focused on San Franciscans’ priorities:

Economic Growth and Affordability: Make San Francisco affordable for all residents by strategically expanding housing.

Address homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness with common-sense, effective solutions that help people recover and thrive. Public Safety and Smart Policing: Restore safety through agency integrations, technology and modern law enforcement practices. Enforce laws against public drug use, theft and quality-of-life offenders. Incarcerate repeat offenders. Deliver measurable, significant reductions in crime. Make the entire city as safe as the Presidio.

“I am laser focused on rooting out corruption, fraud and waste,” Wheeler states. “The other candidates are just different shades of beige and ignore the problems or actively cover them up. I searched for a candidate who would demand accountability and deliver results. When I did not find one, I decided to run.”

Dan Wheeler is an everyman, a concerned citizen who faces the same challenges as most other San Franciscans. He rents his apartment. He endures car break-ins. He is frustrated by a homeless problem that has only grown worse in his two decades in SF. Dan, like most San Franciscans, is no longer willing to allow politicians to misuse the money entrusted to solve the problems of crime, drug addiction and homelessness.

A Call for Common Ground

Wheeler emphasized that San Francisco's greatest strength lies in its ability to unite around shared goals. "San Francisco has the world's most creative and brilliant workforce," Wheeler stated. “The more you talk to the amazing and diverse people in this city, the more you realize how much we have in common and how much we agree. Narrow-minded, divisive partisanship represents the past."

Wheeler positions himself as a rational adult who delivers results, fights with tenacity and acts with integrity. "I have a 25-year track record of effective advocacy. I am here to deliver on San Francisco’s priorities, not my own agenda. I’m not beholden to special interests. I serve the people of San Francisco and their shared needs.”

About Dan Wheeler

Dan Wheeler is a lawyer and entrepreneur who is a candidate for the United States House of Representatives in California's 11th District.

Wheeler is a graduate of New York University School of Law, served in the United States Army Reserve as a combat engineer and is a practicing Catholic and member of St. Dominic's Church parish in San Francisco. Visit DanWheeler.Vote for his full bio.