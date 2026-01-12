Governor Murphy Signs Landmark Cannabis Worker Protections into Law

TRENTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, Local 152 today applauds Governor Phil Murphy for signing legislation into law that formally extends clear and enforceable labor rights to cannabis workers across New Jersey, marking a historic milestone for workers in the Garden State’s growing cannabis industry.

“It is my hope that this legislation serves as a springboard for further conversations about addressing gaps in worker protections that still exist in our state.” Share

“Today’s signing is a victory for all working people in New Jersey,” said Daniel Ross Jr., President of UFCW Local 152. “Cannabis cultivation workers were building a new industry without labor protections many take for granted. Local 152 made it clear to lawmakers that fairness should not be avoided, and Governor Murphy’s signature ensures these workers now have the rights, dignity, and legal clarity they deserve.

“This law should be viewed as a significant step forward for other groups of workers in New Jersey who are not fully protected under federal labor laws,” Ross continued. “It is my hope that this legislation serves as a springboard for further conversations about addressing gaps in worker protections that still exist in our state.”

The newly enacted law ensures that cannabis cultivation and related industry employees are now fully protected under New Jersey labor statutes, including the right to organize, bargain collectively, and engage in protected concerted activity free from interference, intimidation, or retaliation. The law also provides strong enforcement authority and meaningful penalties to hold cannabis employers accountable.

UFCW Local 152 took a proactive approach and played an instrumental role in advancing this legislation. As several groups of workers sought to organize with the UFCW in the growing cannabis market, Local 152 found that cultivation workers did not have clear labor protections which employers were taking advantage of unintended loopholes in New Jersey’s cannabis regulations. Local 152 engaged policymakers to share their experiences and advocated for these workers that were inadvertently exposed to inequitable treatment. Those discussions helped inform the framework of the bill that was signed into law today.

Local 152 commends Senate sponsors Troy Singleton, James Beach, Vincent Polistina, and Joseph Lagana, along with Assembly sponsors Wayne DeAngelo, Reginald W. Atkins, and Annette Quijano for their forward-thinking leadership and appreciates every member of New Jersey’s Legislature who supported advancing workers’ rights in a bipartisan effort.

As implementation begins, the UFCW stands ready to work alongside cannabis workers statewide to ensure their newly gained rights under the statute are recognized and upheld.

About UFCW Local 152

UFCW Local 152 is headquartered in Egg Harbor Township, NJ and represents nearly 14,000 workers in food retail, food processing, health care, cannabis, and related industries. Local 152 is dedicated to protecting workers’ rights, improving wages and benefits, and strives to ensure safe and respectful workplaces.