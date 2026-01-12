Global Payments Completes Acquisition of Worldpay and Divestiture of Issuer Solutions Business, Creating Leading Pure-Play Commerce Solutions Provider

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Worldpay from FIS and GTCR, and the divestiture of its Issuer Solutions business to FIS. The transactions transform Global Payments into a pure-play, commerce solutions provider, serving the full spectrum of clients, from small businesses to global enterprises worldwide.

The completion of the transactions positions the new Global Payments to capitalize on substantial growth opportunities with enhanced global scale. The combined company will serve more than 6 million merchant locations, processing $3.7 trillion in payment volume and approximately 94 billion transactions annually across more than 175 countries.

“Combining with Worldpay expands our capabilities and increases our geographic reach while providing additional, complementary distribution channels – multiplying what’s possible for our clients and partners,” said Cameron Bready, chief executive officer of Global Payments. “Together, we are focused on bringing even more value to them as we become the worldwide partner of choice for commerce solutions.”

To serve the unique needs of its broad range of clients, Global Payments will go to market through three channels: Enterprise, SMB, and Integrated & Platforms. Each channel will focus on the specific requirements of its clients with tailored sales strategies and distinct product roadmaps, including investing over $1 billion annually to drive innovation.

“We are pleased to complete our transaction with Worldpay well ahead of our initial expectations, a testament to the disciplined execution that defines Global Payments,” added Bready. “We have assembled an exceedingly talented leadership team with decades of combined payments experience to drive our next chapter of growth. Thanks to our extensive integration planning, our go-forward leadership structure is firmly in place, and we are positioned to deliver immediate, tangible value to our combined client base.”

Whether offering Global Payments’ feature-rich Genius POS system to Worldpay’s SMB base or cross-selling Worldpay’s enterprise or ecommerce solutions to Global Payments’ clients, the combined company’s complementary suite of solutions will be able to effectively serve clients of every size at every stage of their growth.

Financial Profile and Value Creation

The combined company will operate with significant scale, enabling increased free cash flow generation to deliver balance sheet strength and an enhanced capital allocation program, including sustained investment in growth-driving innovation. Global Payments expects to maintain its investment grade credit ratings and reduce adjusted net leverage to 3.0x within 18 to 24 months.

