Papa Johns Partners with PAR Technology to Power POS and OPS Transformation Across 3,200 U.S. Restaurants

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Papa Johns today announced it has selected PAR POS™ and PAR OPS™ from PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) to anchor its next-generation U.S. in-restaurant technology stack.

The strategic partnership is a major milestone in Papa Johns multi-year effort to build a faster, more intelligent, and connected restaurant and digital ordering experience for guests, operators, and franchisees.

“At Papa Johns, one of our strategic priorities is investing in and optimizing our technology to deliver a better experience,” said Kevin Vasconi, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Papa Johns. “A key element of that strategy is reducing complexity, driving efficiency, and accelerating innovation to improve our in-restaurant operations. PAR Technology’s integrated solutions give us the scale, performance, and support infrastructure needed to run our business better and help our restaurant teams deliver every day.”

Papa Johns will transition from its legacy on-premise systems to PAR’s enterprise solutions. PAR POS and PAR OPS will bring front-of-house ordering, make-line operations, above-restaurant management, as well as AI-powered labor, inventory, and restaurant management on one platform engineered for scale, reliability, and flexibility. Real-time shared data, a consistent interface, and unified support will enable teams to operate with greater discipline and deliver a more consistent guest experience. Papa Johns plans to integrate PAR’s enterprise solutions with their standard store technology configuration, which significantly reduces deployment costs.

“Utilizing PAR’s front- and back-of-house solutions gives Papa Johns real-time insight, operational control, and the foundation required for intelligent automation,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Our mission is to simplify operations at scale and empower restaurants to create exceptional guest experiences. We’re ready to support Papa Johns as they scale for the future with PAR.”

Key features include:

AI-Native and Future-Ready Architecture: Powered by an intelligent AI layer embedded across the platform, and strengthened by PAR’s open APIs and flexible middleware – the system is built for automation, smarter decision-making, and the rapid deployment of new AI capabilities.

Centralized control for faster, less manual deployment of limited-time offers and robust submenu support. Real-Time Intelligence: Enhanced visibility into critical operational metrics to enable faster, data-driven decision-making.

The partnership aligns with Papa Johns broader technology transformation strategy, including expanded use of AI and analytics through its Google Cloud partnership.

Transitioning to PAR’s platform represents a foundational shift in how Papa Johns operates its restaurants and enhances digital experiences. By investing in AI-native systems that connect data, teams, and workflows, Papa Johns is positioning its network for stronger performance today and flexibility to innovate for years to come.

A full system rollout is planned across all U.S. corporate and franchise locations by the end of 2027.

To learn more about PAR POS and PAR OPS, visit www.partech.com.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About PAR® Technology

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) is a leading foodservice technology provider, powering a unified, purpose-built platform engineered to scale and adapt with brands at every stage of growth. Designed with flexibility and openness at its core, PAR’s solutions—spanning point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office, payments, and hardware—integrate with others, yet deliver maximum impact as a unified system. With intentional innovation at the forefront, PAR’s solutions streamline operations, drive higher engagement, and strengthen guest experiences for restaurants and retailers globally. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on social media.