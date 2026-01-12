LiveDrop Announces Collaboration With CGI to Enhance Secure Data Exchange in Defense

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Even the best-prepared military operation can falter due to one critical factor: access to reliable information at the exact moment it is needed. But what happens when networks fail? Or when information is so sensitive that any form of wireless transmission poses an unacceptable risk? At NEDS 2025, LiveDrop announced a collaboration with CGI to address precisely these challenges.

A strategic step towards secure, cross-domain data exchange

LiveDrop, a Dutch deep-tech specialist in secure offline data transfer, is working with CGI to support projects for the Ministry of Defense in the Netherlands.

By combining LiveDrop’s software-only, radio-frequency-free optical data transfer solution with CGI’s system integration and mission-critical IT experience, the approach to moving sensitive information securely across security domains is significantly strengthened, even when networks are unreliable or unavailable.

The outcome: greater interoperability, fewer vulnerabilities, and improved support for operational users.

Transferring data at moments that matter

Modern missions are inherently unpredictable. Commanders and units constantly require information but cannot always rely on secure or stable connections. This is precisely where LiveDrop’s technology fits seamlessly.

“Operational strength increasingly depends on the ability to exchange data securely, smoothly and intuitively—even when networks fail or cannot be trusted,” says Patrick Moreu, CEO of LiveDrop. “By partnering with CGI, we can directly integrate LiveDrop’s offline, cross-platform data exchange into existing defense workflows, enabling Dutch military personnel to benefit from a reliable and impactful solution.”

“CGI is committed to supporting the Ministry of Defense with resilient, secure and interoperable digital capabilities,” says Joost van der Burg, BU Leader, Central & South Netherlands at CGI. “In collaboration with LiveDrop and its undetectable optical communication solutions, we are introducing an innovative, practice-driven approach that aims to strengthen information assurance, interoperability and operational effectiveness throughout the entire chain of command.”

Why this matters to the Ministry of Defense

LiveDrop’s announcement highlights how the combined strengths of both organisations provide advantages that directly align with Defense requirements:

Secure, offline transfer of sensitive data

Completely RF-free, with no network connection or handshake

Cross-platform interoperability

Compatible with iOS, Android, Windows and Linux

Strong integration into existing chains

Enabled by deep domain knowledge and system integration experience

Support in communication-constrained environments

From high-security facilities to forward operating bases