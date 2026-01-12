Izzi Software Signs Reseller Agreements with VIRTUTEM, ITSA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Izzi Software, a leading provider of innovative enterprise software solutions, today announced that it has inked two global reseller deals with VIRTUTEM and IT Service Alliance (ITSA). VIRTUTEM will sell the IBM i product through Izzi subsidiary CNX, while ITSA will sell the ColeSoft IBM Z offering. These leading software platforms will be bundled with VIRTUTEM’s and ITSA’s existing services to enable them to help their customers solve their most pressing technical and business challenges.

“Everyone at Izzi is very excited about our new partnerships with VIRTUTEM and ITSA,” said Jennifer Nelson, CEO of Izzi Software. “These are companies that stand out in their fields and already provide amazing services to their clients, and whose offerings will be bolstered for IBM i and IBM Z users. As we expand our company and build our market share, partnerships like these will considerably extend the value and reach of all Izzi products.”

VIRTUTEM CEO Alwyn Francis said, “This new partnership with Izzi will help the VIRTUTEM team bring an even more impressive suite of IBM i solutions to our clients. As Izzi continues to onboard additional founder-led software companies and expand their products and solutions, it will allow VIRTUTEM to bring more value to IBM i customers - especially those seeking to modernize and transform their legacy IBM applications. This partnership strengthens our ability to ensure IBM i users have access to the very best modernization resources and innovative capabilities available.”

“The ColeSoft brand has long been recognized as truly best-in-class for IBM Z solutions,” said Mamie Sheen, SVP of Strategic Alliances for ITSA. “Their Z/XDC tool doesn’t just help programmers—it empowers them, giving teams the visibility and control they need to quickly find and correct errors across virtually any z/OS programming environment. We’re thrilled that developers will now be able to access these capabilities through ITSA. This partnership with Izzi feels like a natural fit, and we look forward to building something meaningful, long-lasting, and genuinely impactful together.”

About Izzi Software

Izzi Software was founded by experienced M&A experts and is led by a team with deep expertise in the IBM i and IBM z environments. The company is owned by Big Band Software, which has an impressive track record in buying and running B2B SaaS businesses that are growing and profitable, with ARR in the range of $2M to $10M. Izzi acquired ColeSoft in 2024 and CNX in 2025.