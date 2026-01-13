Epirus Bank Selects NCR Atleos to Modernize and Expand ATM Network Across Greece

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced a collaboration with Epirus Bank to modernize their ATM network and expand access to cash across Greece.

This strategic agreement leverages the Atleos ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) model, and its Cashzone network resources, to provide a branded retail network for Epirus Bank, enabling the bank to reduce operating costs, increase its footprint nationwide, and deliver an exceptional customer experience. Under the agreement, Atleos will provide ATM network lifecycle services under the ATMaaS model, including location selection, installation, maintenance, and operational support, allowing Epirus Bank to focus on its core mission: serving customers efficiently and sustainably.

The deployment began in November 2025 and is targeted for phased completion within approximately three months. The project will expand customer convenience with new ATMs in strategic locations that matter most to Epirus Bank customers. ATMs are expected to feature Epirus Bank and Cashzone co-branding, ensuring customers enjoy the modern, convenient experience they expect from both brands.

“We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with NCR Atleos, a leading innovator in the financial services sector. This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for Epirus Bank as we embark on a nationwide expansion across Greece. Our goal is to ensure that our customers have seamless access to banking services wherever they are, while prioritizing security and convenience. Together we are ready to redefine the way banking services are delivered, making financial access more accessible for all,” said Ioannis Vougioukas, CEO of Epirus Bank. “By working with Atleos, we are expanding our reach across Greece and ensuring our customers have easy access to cash wherever they need it.”

“We are proud to support Epirus Bank in its journey to modernize and grow its ATM network,” said Anthony Parks, Vice President, Europe and Middle East Sales for Atleos. “We have the expertise and experience to deliver the flexibility and efficiency banks need to meet evolving customer expectations while optimizing operational costs.”

Atleos manages the world’s largest independent ATM network, delivering secure and convenient cash access across Europe under the trusted Cashzone brand. Discover more at cashzone.gr.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.