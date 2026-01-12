The PR Agency in a Prompt: Supernewsroom.AI Launches Agentic PR GPT to Give ChatGPT Users Global Earned Media Access

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supernewsroom.AI today announced the launch of its GPT-powered News and AI visibility agent, now available within ChatGPT’s global user ecosystem through a single conversational interface.

To access the News & AI Visibility Agent, click: www.supernewsroom.ai/gpt. Share

Built on Supernewsroom.AI’s public relations platform and global publisher marketplace, the GPT operates as an agentic PR assistant, capable of guiding users through the full news and visibility lifecycle — from story development to media placements in high-authority news outlets across regions, languages, and industries, while ensuring alignment with editorial standards and audience context.

“By integrating real news and AI visibility infrastructure inside ChatGPT experience, Supernewsroom.AI removes traditional barriers to media access, allowing users to move from idea to authoritative coverage via a trusted network of 800 plus high authority publishers and news distributions partners,” said Manminder Kaur Dhillon, Founder and CEO of Supernewsroom.AI.

Dhillon added that for publishers, the GPT extends Supernewsroom.AI’s existing model, unlocking greater reach and revenue for its publisher network while preserving editorial independence.

The GPT supports users and brands by:

Translating ideas into media-ready story angles

Identifying suitable publications and news distributions partners based on authority, geography, and language

Generating press releases, media pitches, press briefing documents, and social media content

Generating structured PR reports covering coverage, sentiment, visibility, and media impact across news and social media

Estimating an AI Visibility Score to indicate how clearly a brand is recognised across AI search and answer engines

“In the AI era, brands need more than presence — they need to be easily discoverable, trusted, and visible where it matters,” said Puspavathy Ramaloo, Co-Founder of Supernewsroom.AI. “This launch is about access at scale — giving users a practical way to engage with high authority news sites to build visibility in AI-driven discovery or GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) so brands can be found by AI systems like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, which prioritize authoritative journalism and trusted media sources.”

By making news and AI visibility conversational, structured, and globally accessible, Supernewsroom.AI positions GPT as a performance based distribution layer - supporting startups, SMEs, agencies, and global brands as they build credibility across both news media and AI searches.

To access the News & AI Visibility Agent in ChatGPT, users can search for “Supernewsroom.AI” or use this link: www.supernewsroom.ai/gpt.

ABOUT SUPERNEWSROOM.AI

Supernewsroom.AI is a global, award-winning agentic PR and media marketplace trusted by 4,000+ brands worldwide. The platform connects organizations with 800+ vetted news and media publishers across regions, languages, and industries. Operating on a pay-as-you-go model, Supernewsroom.AI enables brands to plan and scale earned media through AI-driven recommendations, with all content subject to publisher editorial review and acceptance. The platform helps organizations build sustained credibility and visibility across media and AI-powered search.