Algolia Collaborates with Microsoft to Drive Real-Time Product Data to Shopping Experiences

Algolia, the AI Search and Retrieval Platform, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to provide retailers and brands with greater influence, accuracy, and visibility in AI-driven shopping experiences. The collaboration integrates Algolia's real-time enriched product attributes (product data, inventory availability, and product pricing) into Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Bing Shopping, and Microsoft Edge, helping retailers ensure their products appear correctly and competitively across emerging AI discovery surfaces.

As nearly 60% of U.S. consumers now use AI tools for shopping, retailers are confronting a new reality: first impressions increasingly occur “off site.” Outdated product feeds and legacy crawling often result in stale or inconsistent data, undermining shopper trust and costing conversions.

Piyush Patel, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Algolia said: “AI has changed how consumers shop, and retailers want a voice in how their products appear in that new world. Together with Microsoft, we’re ensuring retailers don’t lose control of their story as shopping moves into agentic and conversational experiences on off-site/off-property sites.”

Empowering Retailers With Control, Coverage, and Discovery

Through the collaboration, Algolia customers gain greater influence over how their products are represented across Microsoft digital sites. Retailers benefit from enhanced brand control and stronger context awareness within Copilot, Bing Shopping, and Edge, backed by fresher, deeper, and more accurate product data.

Early Algolia customer pilots—including Frasers Group, JTV, Little Sleepies, Shoe Carnival & Shoe Station, and others—demonstrate how brands can unlock additional discoverability when product attributes align with the types of natural-language queries AI agents receive.

Jennifer Myers, head of strategic partnerships for Microsoft Shopping added: “Retailers shouldn’t be forced to adapt to opaque AI systems, instead they should help shape them. Algolia’s real-time data foundation helps us deliver trustworthy, high-quality shopping experiences across Copilot, Bing, and Edge.”

Rather than simply integrating technologies, Algolia and Microsoft are working directly with retailers to define the next chapter of AI commerce.

Why This Partnership Matters for Retail Media

The Algolia–Microsoft collaboration marks a pivotal shift in the retail media landscape. AI-driven discovery becomes truly shoppable through real-time, retailer-approved data, giving merchants influence over external, “off property” AI surfaces. Retailers can now extend their merchandising strategies into LLM environments that were previously inaccessible.

Patel noted: “The integration also reduces the risk of out-of-stock or stale offers being surfaced to shoppers, strengthening trust in AI-powered experiences. In addition, these insights help shape merchandising strategies and strengthen retail media performance.”

Algolia, with the help of Microsoft, is laying the foundation to address critical gaps in agentic commerce, more dynamic product storytelling, and deeper insights into how products perform across Microsoft experiences—opening long-term opportunities for richer reporting and retail media measurement.

The companies will share further updates at NRF 2026, where Algolia’s Bernadette Nixon, Microsoft’s Jennifer Myers, and Frasers Group’s David Clark will discuss the partnership’s impact on the evolving AI shopping landscape during the NRF ‘26 Retail’s Big Show session, “Beyond the Website: Reinventing Retail for AI-Native Shoppers,” on Monday, January 12, 2026. Additionally, product demonstrations will be available on both the Algolia booth (#6051) and Microsoft booth (#4503) at the NRF event.

About Algolia

Algolia is the leading AI Search and Retrieval platform, powering 1.75 trillion searches a year for more than 18,000 businesses. With a unified keyword and vector search and retrieval engine, Algolia delivers the world’s fastest and most scalable search and discovery technology. Companies rely on Algolia to build agentic, generative, and search experiences through tools like Agent Studio. With over a decade of innovation, Algolia is redefining retrieval-powered applications and the future of AI discovery.