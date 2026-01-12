Navan Accelerates NDC Adoption with New Emirates Partnership

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform, announced the roll-out of a New Distribution Capability (NDC) integration with Emirates, establishing a direct connection that delivers Emirates’ complete portfolio of fare products and services to Navan customers. NDC is a modern data transmission standard that gives airlines greater flexibility to create and distribute their offers. For travelers on Navan, this translates to more choice and better content, including exclusive fares, ancillaries, and promotions not available through legacy systems.

“Adding a premier global carrier like Emirates to our direct NDC portfolio is a landmark moment for our customers,” said Dane Molter, SVP, Navan Group Travel Marketplace. “NDC remains a cornerstone of our marketplace strategy — we believe it provides a fundamentally better user experience than legacy systems and we will keep investing in direct integrations. This partnership means our travelers get access to the best of Emirates, all within the simple, modern Navan platform they know and love."

Key benefits of the partnership to Navan customers include:

Exclusive fares: Access Emirates content reserved for NDC, such as exclusive fares in economy and special promotions not available on legacy GDS channels.

Access Emirates content reserved for NDC, such as exclusive fares in economy and special promotions not available on legacy GDS channels. Premium services: Seamlessly book and manage Emirates’ complimentary chauffeur-drive service, applicable on bookings in First Class and Business Class, as well as baggage add-ons and seat selection, all conveniently within the Navan platform.

Seamlessly book and manage Emirates’ complimentary chauffeur-drive service, applicable on bookings in First Class and Business Class, as well as baggage add-ons and seat selection, all conveniently within the Navan platform. Enhanced self-service: Streamline trip management with fully automated changes, cancellations and refunds, consistent across all of Navan's NDC connections.

This integration with Emirates further solidifies Navan’s position as a leader in modern airline distribution and gives its customers access to the airline’s suite of world-class products for premium travel experiences Navan’s commitment to prioritizing direct NDC connections over legacy systems is designed to provide a superior booking experience, and the impact is clear: today, almost one in every three flights booked on the Navan platform is via an NDC connection.

The partnership with Emirates will bring Navan’s NDC offerings to a total of 24 global airlines, including United Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Finnair, Air France, KLM, and Lufthansa Group Airlines.

About Navan

Navan is the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

About Emirates

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, connecting travellers to more than 150 destinations. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s, and now flies the Airbus A350, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features across its fleet. With a culturally diverse workforce, Emirates caters to its global customer base by delivering exceptional services and world-class products and has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky.