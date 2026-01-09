Jupiter Medical Center and Hospital for Special Surgery Join Forces to Advance Orthopedic Care in South Florida

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jupiter Medical Center (JMC) and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) are teaming up to expand access to the highest quality musculoskeletal care in South Florida.

The alliance brings together Jupiter Medical Center, the region’s leading independent medical center, and HSS, ranked No. 1 in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 16 straight years. Together, they will offer patients comprehensive orthopedic care—from diagnosis and surgery to rehabilitation—delivered with the highest standards of quality, safety and patient experience.

“Jupiter Medical Center and HSS share a commitment to excellence in patient care,” said Amit Rastogi, MD, MHCM, President and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. “This relationship ensures that people in our community have direct access to the same orthopedic expertise trusted by patients of all kinds worldwide, including professional athletes.”

Raising the Bar for Orthopedic Care

Patients will benefit from a full spectrum of expertise in joint replacement, sports medicine, spine surgery, and rehabilitation. HSS physicians will perform surgeries at Jupiter Medical Center’s new Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. The hospital is also nearing completion of a new five-story Patient Care Tower, featuring dedicated facilities for state-of-the-art orthopedic care and rehabilitation.

“This collaboration reflects a unique depth of shared responsibility and opportunity to increase access to the world’s highest quality orthopedic care in Palm Beach County,” said HSS President and CEO and Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA. "For nearly half a century, Jupiter Medical Center has earned the trust of the community one patient at a time; HSS brings more than 163 years of unparalleled specialization in advancing care that is foundational to quality of life. Jupiter Medical Center’s continued investment in innovation and technology aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide the best orthopedic care available anywhere.”

Recognition and Reputation

Jupiter Medical Center has recently been named one of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals and one of Money’s Best Orthopedic Hospitals in the United States. It has also been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as “High Performing” in hip fracture, hip replacement, and knee replacement, and holds multiple Blue Distinction Center+ and Joint Commission certifications.

HSS, founded in 1863, is the world’s leading academic medical center focused solely on musculoskeletal health. Patients come for HSS care from all 50 States and more than 100 countries, including athletes from more than half of all teams in the MLB, NBA, NFL and NFL teams. It is the Official Hospital of 15 professional sports teams worldwide, and the only Official Hospital of an entire sports league: UFC. Its research and education institutes drive new treatments and evidence-based practices that improve outcomes for patients everywhere.

A New Destination for Orthopedic Excellence

“This partnership will help make Jupiter Medical Center the premier destination for musculoskeletal care in the region,” said Ryan W. Simovitch, MD, an HSS sports medicine surgeon based in Florida. “Patients will have access to advanced care close to home, supported by the resources of a global leader.”

For information about Jupiter Medical Center, visit jupitermed.com or call 561-263-2234. For more information about HSS, visit hss.edu.

About Jupiter Medical Center

Jupiter Medical Center is rated No. 1 in the region for quality, safety, and patient experience. Its award-winning physicians provide comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care, including specialty centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics, neurosciences, and women’s and children’s services. Learn more at jupitermed.com.

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. Ranked No. 1 in orthopedics for 16 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report (2025–2026), HSS also ranks among the top hospitals in rheumatology and pediatric orthopedics. With locations across the New York tristate area and Florida, HSS is nationally recognized for its low complication rates and excellence in nursing. Through research, innovation, and education, HSS advances musculoskeletal care worldwide. Learn more at www.hss.edu