Energy Capital Partners (ECP) Successfully Closes Sale of Symmetry Energy Solutions

Symmetry is a national natural gas supply, logistics, and asset management platform serving approximately 5,500 large commercial and industrial customers and over 80,000 residential and small commercial and industrial customers across 34 states. During its five-year ownership period, ECP partnered with Symmetry’s management to implement a broad range of operational and strategic initiatives that significantly enhanced the Company’s performance and market position. These initiatives included strengthening its commercial foundation by optimizing its contract portfolio to accelerate growth and efficiency. Symmetry also further expanded its access to physical assets, increasing operational flexibility and enhancing its ability to serve customers nationwide.

“Symmetry’s evolution reflects the vital role reliable natural gas providers play in supporting everyday life, economic resilience, and the ongoing energy transition,” said Andrew Gilbert, Partner at ECP. “We’re pleased to have contributed to the company’s progress and wish the Symmetry team continued success as they join NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.”

Lazard Inc. served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal advisor to ECP.

About ECP

Energy Capital Partners (ECP), founded in 2005, is a leading investment firm across energy transition infrastructure, with a focus on investing in electricity and sustainability infrastructure providing reliable, affordable and clean energy. In 2024, ECP combined with London-listed Bridgepoint Group Plc (LSE: BPT.L) to create a global leader in value-added middle-market investing with a combined $87 billion of assets under management across private equity, credit, and infrastructure.