Locus Robotics and Radial Surpass 25 Million Picks Milestone as Demand for Scalable Fulfillment Intensifies

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse and fulfillment operations, today announced that its partnership with Radial, Inc., a leader in eCommerce solutions, has surpassed 25 million units picked in Radial’s Shepherdsville warehouse. This milestone highlights how Locus’s proven and advanced automation and Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) models are transforming fulfillment by delivering greater scalability, operational resilience, and consistent high-volume performance.

“Consumers are no longer buying products, they’re buying confidence in delivery,” said Tom Schmitt, CEO, Radial. “Our teams, powered by Locus Robotics’ intelligent systems, deliver on that promise every day. This milestone demonstrates how our shared approach to fulfillment—fast, flexible, and data-driven—is keeping our operations ahead of the curve.”

Across Radial’s Locus Robotics-powered facilities, warehouse automation is enabling higher throughput and improved scalability, including quadrupling output through the same space and area in a condensed timeframe, like peak even as order volumes and SKU complexity continue to rise. With 87 LocusBots supporting daily operations and an expanded fleet of 104 peak robots added for peak season, the partnership showcases how adaptable automation translates into greater agility, more consistent service levels, lower operating costs, stronger peak readiness across Radial’s network.

The LocusONE™ platform continuously captures and analyzes billions of data points to optimize throughput, route efficiency, and fleet performance. Operating globally at a rate of 200 to 300 units picked per second, Locus Robotics AMRs work alongside human associates to eliminate non-value-added steps and improve productivity, safety, and satisfaction. The result is a seamless orchestration of people and robots that keeps fulfillment operations predictable and efficient, even under peak pressure.

“Surpassing 25 million picks at a single Radial site is a powerful proof point of how intelligent automation can deliver reliability, scale, and performance during retail’s most demanding season,” said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. “Together with Radial, we’re demonstrating what true fulfillment-on-demand looks like: highly scalable, operationally efficient, and built to empower people.”

As ecommerce volumes continue to climb, fulfillment providers are rethinking automation models to achieve agility without heavy capital investment. Locus’s Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model allows Radial to flex capacity in real time, adding or removing cobots to match live order flow. This approach aligns with the industry’s shift toward automation as a utility, helping companies move faster, spend smarter, and scale sustainably.

“This is fulfillment’s new era,” added Faulk. “Physical AI is making it possible for companies like Radial to scale dynamically, operate with precision, and deliver excellence for retailers, without compromise.”

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a global leader in AI-enabled, mobile warehouse automation, delivering unmatched flexibility and unlimited throughput, and actionable intelligence to optimize operations. Powered by LocusONE™, an AI-driven platform that seamlessly integrates our flexible mobile robots into existing warehouse environments to dramatically enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease.

Trusted by over 150 industry leading retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands in over 350 sites worldwide, Locus Robotics enables warehouse operators to achieve rapid ROI, minimize labor costs, and continuously improve productivity. Our industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures ongoing innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without the burden of significant capital investments. With proven capabilities in diverse workflows—from picking and replenishment to sorting and pack-out—Locus Robotics empowers businesses to meet peak demands and adapt to ever-changing operational needs.

For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About Radial

Radial is North America’s largest 3PL fulfillment provider also offering integrated payment, fraud detection, and omnichannel solutions to modern and enterprise brands. The company is a division of bnode, a digital expert in parcel size logistics, operating across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Leveraging over 40 years of industry expertise, Radial tailors its services and solutions to align strategically with each brand’s unique needs. Our team supports brands in tackling common eCommerce challenges, from scalable, flexible fulfillment enabling delivery consistency to ensuring secure transactions. With a commitment to fulfilling promises from click to delivery, Radial empowers brands to navigate the dynamic digital landscape with the confidence and capability to deliver a seamless, secure, and superior eCommerce experience.