The Mather Group Announces Partnership with The Hogan-Knotts Financial Group, Accelerating Growth and Expanding Services in New Jersey

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mather Group (TMG), a leading wealth management firm serving individuals and families nationwide, today announced its partnership with The Hogan-Knotts Financial Group. The Hogan Knotts Financial Group oversees more than $300 million in assets under management and serves a select group of individuals, multi-generational families, and businesses with increasingly sophisticated planning needs.

Led by principals Robert Hogan, CFP®, and Timothy Knotts, CFP®, each brings over 30 years of financial and advisory expertise to TMG. Independent by design, the firm delivers objective, client-first advice without product bias or hidden agendas.

“From our earliest conversations, it was clear that our values and approach were deeply aligned,” said Jennifer des Groseilliers, CEO of The Mather Group. “We see client service the same way: integrity first, openness always, and advocacy at the center. Together, this partnership allows us to expand the depth and long-term support we deliver.”

The partnership brings together like-minded teams with a shared belief that clients want clarity, confidence, and a clear roadmap for their financial future. Through a team-based, planning-led approach, The Hogan-Knotts Financial Group combines customized investment management and practical guidance to support clients at every stage of life.

“Our focus has always been on building a firm that can grow alongside our clients’ needs,” said Robert Hogan, Founding Principal of The Hogan-Knotts Financial Group. “As demand for comprehensive planning continues to grow, this next chapter allows us to expand our capabilities, and deepen the resources available to our clients, all while preserving the personalized experience.”

“Partnering with The Mather Group allows us to stay focused on what we do best, guiding clients through life’s financial decisions with care and intention,” said Timothy Knotts, Founding Principal of The Hogan-Knotts Financial Group. “We’re excited to join a firm that shares our values, our planning mindset, and our dedication to a highly personal client experience.”

The partnership brings financial planning, customized investment management, and advisory support together, strengthening The Hogan-Knotts Financial Group’s ability to serve clients as the firm continues to grow.

Alaris Acquisitions, an M&A advisory firm specializing exclusively in the wealth management industry, acted as the advisor for this transaction.

About The Hogan-Knotts Financial Group

Founded in 1979 and based in Red Bank, New Jersey, The Hogan-Knotts Financial Group provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and advisory services to a select group of individuals, multi-generational families, and businesses with increasingly sophisticated planning needs. With more than $300 million in assets under management, the firm is focused on disciplined growth and delivering clear, practical financial guidance that supports long-term confidence and informed decision-making.

About The Mather Group

The Mather Group (TMG) is a purpose-driven, fee-only investment advisory firm headquartered in Chicago, with 13 offices nationwide. TMG serves high-net-worth individuals and families across the country with an unwavering commitment to Why-Powered Wealth Management, a personalized, values-aligned approach that helps clients live with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

TMG is committed to putting clients first, offering integrated solutions that include financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, and estate planning. Every strategy is delivered through a collaborative, team-based model designed to align each client’s wealth with what matters most to them.

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) is registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For a detailed discussion of TMG and its investment advisory services and fees, see the firm’s Form ADV on file with the SEC at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, or on the firm’s website at www.themathergroup.com.