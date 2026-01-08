-

CORT Furniture Rental and Move For Hunger Renew Alliance for Two More Years, Expanding Hunger Relief Initiatives Nationwide

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORT Business Services, the nation’s leading provider of furniture rental and destination services, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit, are proud to announce the renewal of their partnership through 2027. This continued alliance underscores both organizations’ commitment to fighting food insecurity and reducing food waste across the United States.

CORT and Move For Hunger renew partnership through 2027—delivering meals, reducing waste, and fighting hunger nationwide.

“Food insecurity remains a critical issue in every community we serve,” said Paula Newell, Chief Operating Officer at CORT. “By renewing this partnership, we reaffirm our dedication to leveraging our people, resources, and reach to make a tangible difference.”

Since joining forces in 2017, CORT has donated over $600,000 and helped deliver more than 450,000 pounds of food to local food banks across the country in the communities we serve. This equates to over 380,000 meals to those in need. The renewed agreement builds on this success with expanded initiatives designed to engage customers, employees, and communities:

  • Permanent Food Donation Stations at all CORT Furniture Outlet locations nationwide, making it easier for customers to donate non-perishable food items year-round.
  • Annual November Food Drive, encouraging 100% participation across all CORT districts to maximize impact during the holidays.
  • Multifamily Housing Movement, leveraging CORT’s strong relationships with property management companies to expand Move For Hunger’s reach into more apartment communities nationwide.

“Our partnership with CORT has been pivotal in delivering hundreds of pounds of food each week to food banks nationwide, helping families in need,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director of Move For Hunger. “Looking ahead, we’re eager to strengthen this collaboration and continue driving meaningful change together.”

Move For Hunger’s nationwide network has already facilitated more than 74 million pounds of food collected, equating to more than 60 million meals delivered to food-insecure communities since 2009. With CORT’s renewed commitment and expanded engagement programs—the organizations aim to amplify these efforts over the next two years.

For more information on how you can support these initiatives, visit MoveForHunger.org or follow CORT on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About CORT

CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, trade show and event furnishings, and other services. Our operations span across the United States, extend to the United Kingdom, and through a proprietary global network of partners, reach over 80 countries around the world. We are committed to being an indispensable resource to our customers in crucial moments—transforming houses into homes, offices into inspiring workplaces, and events into cherished celebrations. Committed to excellence, CORT believes everything is possible through service. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger, a 501(c) (3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 44 million Americans struggle with hunger while 38% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 70 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 60 million meals for those in need.

Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at www.moveforhunger.org

