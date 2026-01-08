Bilt and Verifone Partner to Transform the Customer Experience Across Neighborhood Merchants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the membership for where you live, and Verifone, a leading global payments technology provider, today announced a partnership to integrate Bilt's Customer Experience into the Verifone commerce platform, powered by Verifone Victa—Verifone’s next-generation Android payment devices designed to support rich, high-performance in-store experiences at scale.

The partnership transforms how merchants engage customers at point of sale, embedding loyalty, personalized experiences, and member identity directly into the payment experience.

The integration extends Bilt's checkout and loyalty capabilities to Verifone's footprint across dining, fitness, and other merchant categories. Delivered via the Verifone gateway, the solution offers a pre-certified, enterprise-grade integration path across a broad set of acquirers, reducing deployment risk and accelerating time to launch for merchants. This enables businesses to activate Bilt’s Customer Experience Platform faster, with confidence that the solution is already certified, scalable, and operating in-market.

Activating Loyalty at the Point of Payment

By embedding loyalty and identity into the payment flow, the Bilt and Verifone solution transforms checkout from a transactional moment into a growth engine. Merchants gain access to loyalty-integrated payments that automatically recognize customers, reward engagement, and connect payment activity with customer behavior—unlocking personalized guest experiences, retail media opportunities at checkout, and actionable insights.

Built on Victa's high-performance Android architecture, the integration enables Bilt to run its full customer experience natively at the point of sale—without additional hardware investment or changes to existing workflows.

Merchants already using Bilt’s digital checkout are redefining the payment experience with faster, more seamless payment flows that strengthen guest relationships. By unifying payments and loyalty into a single flow, merchants can deliver more relevant, seamless experiences that drive satisfaction, repeat visits, and long-term customer value.

By extending the same proven infrastructure beyond dining, Bilt and Verifone are enabling a consistent rewards experience across everyday commerce—from grabbing coffee to shopping local boutiques or checking into a fitness class—all while helping merchants build deeper relationships with their customers.

Building the Connected Commerce Layer

"Partnering with Verifone—the gold standard in payment hardware—means our merchant partners get best-in-class customer experience technology that's already delivering better reviews, faster operations, and happier customers," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "This partnership with Verifone brings our proven membership and loyalty tech right to the point of sale—dining, fitness, retail, you name it. Together, we're completely changing how merchants connect with their customers. Now they can automatically recognize and reward people at checkout, which means every transaction becomes a chance to build real relationships and unlock new revenue with personalized offers."

"By embedding Bilt's loyalty technology directly into the Verifone platform, delivered through Victa, we're enabling merchants to elevate customer engagement without adding hardware or disrupting existing workflows," said Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone. "Through the Verifone gateway, merchants get a pre-certified, enterprise-grade integration that accelerates time to market and is already proven at scale—while unlocking access to Bilt's member base."

The rollout will begin with select restaurant groups, with broader availability to merchants throughout 2026.

About Bilt

Bilt is the first membership and loyalty program for renters that allows members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Alliance – developed in partnership with some of the nation’s largest residential owners and operators – is a network of more than 5.5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts the highest value rewards programs on the market today – including one-to-one point transfers for travel across major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, rideshare, home delivery, parking, toward a future down payment on a home or eligible student loans, and more. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world's top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid, enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what's possible across every payment channel. Each year, Verifone processes $8 trillion in transaction value across 165+ countries around the world, helping businesses of all sizes to grow without limits.