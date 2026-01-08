U.S. Army Selects Striveworks for AI Test and Evaluation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Striveworks, a leading developer of cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions, has been selected to provide AI test and evaluation services for the U.S. Army under a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award. Striveworks’ AI operations (AIOps) platform will standardize and scale the test and evaluation of AI models. This is a critical step in deploying secure and reliable AI capabilities aligned with Army modernization priorities.

Under this agreement, Striveworks will further integrate its AI model evaluation service into Army systems, ensuring that AI capabilities are accessible, effective and economical at scale. By enabling real-time model comparisons, uncovering hidden vulnerabilities through metadata analysis, and accelerating decision-making with large language model-based testing, Striveworks’ solutions will empower the Army to deploy AI at scale with greater speed, confidence and operational advantage.

These advanced model testing and evaluation capabilities can be used as a stand-alone or within Striveworks’ AIOps platform, which is already supporting the Army’s Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) program.

“Tomorrow’s battles will involve hundreds—if not thousands—of AI and machine learning models, each with distinct capabilities and vulnerabilities. In that complexity, hesitation or guesswork is costly,” said Eric Korman, Striveworks’ Chief Science Officer and co-founder. “Striveworks’ testing and evaluation capabilities equip commanders with objective, data-driven signals to instantly select and deploy the right model for the mission—transforming battlefield AI from an overwhelming challenge into a decisive advantage.”

Striveworks’ selection as the test and evaluation service provider of choice resulted from the firm’s strong showing during an Army-sponsored event, the xTechScalable AI 2 competition. That competition is a partnered initiative between the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT)) and Capability Program Executive Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (CPE IEW&S). Striveworks’ efforts are part of the Phase II SBIR award for Scalable Techniques for Robust Testing and Evaluation of AI Operations Pipelines.

ABOUT STRIVEWORKS

Striveworks helps organizations get the most out of their investment in artificial intelligence. Our proprietary technology allows organizations to rapidly build, launch, and maintain AI models—in hours, not months. Users can deploy them in one click and keep them working even when the world changes around them. Striveworks delivers trustworthy AI-powered analysis by creating models that “learn” and stay ahead of their environment at machine speed. We make artificial intelligence work—today and in the future.