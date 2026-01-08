Krishnan Suthanthiran Issues Open Letter to PM Mark Carney & Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Calling for a Transformational Canadian Energy Corridor to Asia, & Highlights Kitsault, BC, as a Strategic Hub for Jobs, Revenue & Global Energy Leadership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krishnan Suthanthiran, President and Founder of TeamBest Global Companies and Kitsault Energy (KE), has outlined a bold, long-term vision to strengthen Canada’s energy independence, expand access to Asian markets, and elevate Canada’s role as a global energy leader.

Kitsault Energy, a privately-owned company, is ready to take the lead with support and collaboration from the Alberta provincial government and the federal government of Canada. Share

At a pivotal moment for Canada’s economic and geopolitical future, the proposal calls for the development of a dedicated energy pipeline corridor, export terminal, and advanced fuel manufacturing facilities connecting Alberta and northeastern British Columbia to Kitsault, British Columbia—a private town owned by Suthanthiran, located just northwest of Prince Rupert. Kitsault Energy, a privately-owned company, is ready to take the lead with support and collaboration from the Alberta provincial government and the federal government of Canada.

Since January 2013, Suthanthiran has been advancing plans for the KE project. Kitsault is uniquely positioned to serve as a west coast energy hub, supported by existing, state-of-the-art housing infrastructure capable of accommodating nearly 1,000 personnel. The project is designed to stimulate regional economic growth while supporting Canada’s transition toward more efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

Among all West Coast pipeline proposals, the Spectra Energy/Enbridge route from Alberta to Kitsault and Observatory Inlet stands out as the most economically viable and environmentally responsible option, with fewer disruptions to population centers and a reduced environmental footprint. Importantly, Spectra Energy/Enbridge already has two approved pipeline routes to the region, and KE holds a 20-year LNG export permit from Canada’s former National Energy Board for up to 20 million tonnes annually. These permits have expired but are in the process of renewal.

A cornerstone of the proposal is the export of crude oil and natural gas in the form of liquid butanol to India. Butanol offers key advantages over LNG, including lower infrastructure costs, easier distribution, and broader port accessibility, without the need for multi-billion-dollar LNG facilities.

The plan envisions dual pipelines to the BC northwest coast, a floating butanol manufacturing facility at Observatory Inlet, and a specialized export terminal. By significantly reducing transportation distances, shipping costs, and price discounts, the project is expected to generate billions of dollars in tax revenue for Alberta, British Columbia, and the federal government, while creating thousands of high-paying jobs across multiple sectors.

