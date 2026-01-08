Meet CSCI: The First Family of Florida Shell Construction

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For more than 30 years, CSCI—one of Florida’s preeminent structural shell contractors—has led the state’s residential construction landscape, partnering with top production home builders and high-end custom builders while completing more than 4,000 residential shell units annually. Behind that market leadership is a story not often told: a multi-generational workforce where family isn’t just a value — it’s the foundation of the company itself.

"Working with family means we hold each other accountable, take pride in what we build, and know we’re contributing to something that will last. Family built this company, and family will continue to build our future.” —CSCI President Daniel Goldburg Share

Founded in 1993 by Ronald Goldburg and Mark Nuccilli, CSCI quickly rose to prominence through innovation, communication, and a relentless commitment to Quality, Speed, and Safety. The company’s momentum accelerated during the early 2000s real estate boom, and today CSCI operates statewide, employing more than 160 team members and coordinating over 1,500 subcontracted workers daily.

In 2001, Ronald’s son Daniel Goldburg joined the business—now serving as President and majority owner—ushering in a new era centered on exceeding client expectations and cultivating a workplace where employees and trade partners thrive.

“Our people are the backbone of this company, and many have trusted us enough to bring in their sons, daughters, spouses, and siblings,” said CSCI President Daniel Goldburg. “You don’t recommend a workplace to your family unless you know it’s the real deal. That’s the greatest testament to what we’ve built at CSCI.”

A Workforce Built on Legacy, Loyalty, and Generational Trust

What sets CSCI apart within Florida’s competitive construction landscape is the depth of its family ties. According to internal workforce data, 35 of CSCI’s 160 employees—more than 1 in 5—have a family member working alongside them.

Across the company, family connections have grown naturally. Fathers have encouraged their sons to build careers at CSCI, husband–wife teams have joined through trusted referrals, and siblings, cousins, and extended relatives have come aboard to keep a family tradition alive. In many cases, multiple members of the same family have spent years, even decades, growing with the company. This pattern didn’t happen by design; it emerged because employees believe in the mission, trust the leadership, and feel confident recommending CSCI as a long-term career home.

Three Decades of Growth and a Future Built on Legacy

As CSCI enters its next decade of expansion, its family-first culture remains central to the mission — inspiring new talent, fueling innovation, and driving the excellence clients depend on. Beyond shared bloodlines, this spirit shows up daily on job sites and in the office through mentorship, teamwork, safety commitment, and the pride employees feel as they watch the next generation step into the industry.

The family connections inside CSCI aren’t corporate talking points — they’re lived experiences. Longtime team members have taught their sons and daughters the craft and the “CSCI way” from the ground up. Spouses have joined when their strengths aligned with open roles, and many employees who grew up with CSCI as part of their family’s livelihood now return as trained professionals, driving its next chapter. These shared histories and long-term commitments create a culture of trust, communication, and consistency that sets CSCI apart.

Recognition Beyond the Jobsite

CSCI’s people-first approach and family-driven culture have also earned the firm external recognition. CSCI was recently named a 2026 Best Places to Work honoree by the South Florida Business Journal, reflecting the company’s long-standing commitment to employee well-being, workplace culture, and career longevity. The recognition underscores what team members experience firsthand each day: a culture built on trust, accountability, and shared success.

“Working with family means we hold each other accountable, take pride in what we build, and know we’re contributing to something that will last,” added Goldburg. “Family built this company, and family will continue to build our future.”

About CSCI

CSCI is one of Florida’s pre-eminent structural shell contractors, serving national production builders, regional developers, and high-end custom homebuilders statewide. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Boynton Beach, CSCI has built its reputation over three decades of innovation, precision, and partnership. CSCI delivers exceptional quality, speed, and safety across more than 4,000 residential shells annually, combining advanced construction technology with a people-first culture—empowering 160 employees and over 1,500 subcontractors daily to perform at the highest standards of craftsmanship and accountability. Recognized for its integrity, efficiency, and consistent results, CSCI remains the trusted shell contractor of choice for Florida’s most respected builders. For more information, visit csci.build.