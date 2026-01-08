Andersen Expands Capabilities with Addition of Scimitar

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Scimitar, a firm focused on accelerating innovation in the life sciences industry.

Headquartered in the U.S., Scimitar, a premier strategy execution consulting firm for the life sciences industry, specializes in operating model design, digital transformation, and organizational change. The firm works with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate innovation, improve operational execution, and ensure compliance across the product lifecycle. Their hands-on, collaborative approach ensures solutions are not only fit for purpose but built to scale.

“Life sciences companies are navigating a period of rapid scientific advancement, growing regulatory complexity, and increasing demand for operational agility while being held to the highest standards of patient safety and data integrity,” said Ramy Khalil, CEO of Scimitar. “By combining our deep industry knowledge with Andersen’s global reach and multidisciplinary capabilities, we can empower organizations to de-risk transformation, accelerate progress, and deliver measurable impact faster and more reliably than ever before.”

“Scimitar has built an outstanding reputation for turning ambition into execution within some of the most regulated, high-stakes environments in healthcare,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “By collaborating together, we can support clients across the full product lifecycle, bringing the strategic insight, operational rigor, and innovation capacity needed to drive efficiency and reduce risk.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, AI transformation, and human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership that provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms worldwide.