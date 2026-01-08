K1x and Juno Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Industry-Leading Tax Automation

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K1x, the tax data operations solution for private markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Juno, a modern tax preparation, review, and advisory platform built by CPAs for the realities of practice life. The partnership introduces a new integration that enables automated K-1 data to flow directly into Juno, powered by patented K1x technology.

Tax professionals spend significant time each busy season manually entering K-1 data, resolving review discrepancies, and managing disconnected tools. The K1x–Juno integration eliminates this bottleneck by automating K-1 data from intake through return preparation within a single workflow.

K1x extracts and validates complex K-1 data with field-level precision and delivers it directly into Juno, where both core and supplemental data are surfaced in workpapers and tax software. The result is faster preparation, fewer review issues, and less rework during peak season. Firms can take on more complex clients, improve margins without adding staff, and shift time toward advisory work and client relationships.

“For too long, tax professionals have relied on disconnected tools just to keep work moving,” said Ken Powell, Chief Revenue Officer at K1x. “By combining Juno’s tax automation with K1x’s data extraction, we are turning tax documents into clean, usable data so firms can focus on delivering value.”

“In my own practice, K-1s were always the moment everything fell apart. One complex package could derail an entire day,” said Dave Haase, CPA and founder of Juno. “Seeing K1x connect directly into Juno feels like the solution I spent years hoping someone would build. It is the kind of tool I desperately needed in my own firm, and now it finally exists.”

“Having K1x data feed directly into Juno turned our K-1 season from a bottleneck into an advantage,” said Joel Yaeger, a Juno customer, CPA, Founder & CEO of CMPD Wealth Advisory & Tax. “What used to take hours now takes minutes, with far greater accuracy.”

Tax professionals can join the waitlist to be notified when the integration becomes generally available and receive an invitation to an upcoming Juno webinar introducing the combined solution.

To learn more and join the waitlist, visit https://juno.tax/k1x.

About K1x Inc.

A Fast Company Most Innovative Companies 2025 honoree, K1x is building the intelligent tax data operations solution for private markets. Its patented, AI-powered platform automates the extraction, validation, and distribution of tax data from K-1s, K-3s, and 1099s, and streamlines IRS-certified 990 e-filings, delivering compliance and clarity without vendor lock-in.

K1x is vendor-neutral by design, enabling tax data to move seamlessly across firms, tax software, investors, and authorities without being trapped in legacy systems. Trusted by more than 40,000 organizations, K1x supports 44 of the 100 largest U.S. institutional investors, 20 of the top 25 accounting firms, 11 leading private foundations, 45 of the largest university endowments, and seven of the nation’s top health systems. To learn more, visit k1x.io.

About Juno

Built by a CPA, Juno is the sidekick for tax professionals who are tired of 60-hour weeks. Juno supports tax preparation, review, and advisory by entering data from source documents, building full workpapers in seconds, checking for errors and inconsistencies, and enabling real-time tax planning. Trusted by hundreds of firms, Juno was designed for the realities of practice life, including messy PDFs, nonstop client emails, and the pressure to get every detail right.