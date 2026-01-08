VENU Expands Multi-Venue Partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: VENU), owner, operator, and developer of premium live entertainment destinations, and award-winning food, beverage, facilities, and retail services provider, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (“Aramark”) have expanded their partnership, originally announced in June 2025, to include two additional multi-seasonal venues and an additional equity investment in VENU. Under the strengthened agreement, Aramark will support a total of five of VENU’s premium multi-seasonal and outdoor venues, delivering elevated food and beverage experiences, premium club dining, facilities management, and retail services.

The multi-venue partnership will now include the Company’s Pollstar-nominated Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Colorado and four select Sunset Amphitheater locations powered by EIGHT Elite Light Beer. The partnership now applies to the following venues:

Sunset Amphitheater Houston at Webster, Texas targeted to open in 2027. Sunset Amphitheater at El Paso targeted to open in early 2027. Sunset Amphitheater at Broken Arrow located just outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma and targeted to open in summer of 2026. Sunset Amphitheater at McKinney located in Northern Dallas, Texas and anticipated to open in third or fourth quarter of 2026. Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Aramark and VENU have will expanded upon their existing relationship since opening the venue in 2024.

VENU has earned national recognition for prioritizing fan-first experiences through thoughtfully designed, elevated spaces across its portfolio. Aramark will support VENU in delivering high-quality service across these offerings including VENU’s signature Luxe FireSuites and Aikman Clubs which were developed in collaboration with NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and strategically positioned within each venue to offer a uniquely immersive viewing experience.

“Together with VENU, we’re shaping the future of live entertainment and building a partnership designed for long-term success,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “Expanding our agreement to include the newly announced Houston and El Paso locations strengthens a collaboration that sets the stage for a new industry standard.”

“Aramark is the kind of partner we build with for the long haul,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “They understand that premium entertainment is not just about what happens on stage. It’s the full fan experience from the moment you arrive to the last encore. Expanding our partnership across five venues and welcoming Aramark as an equity investor is a strong vote of confidence in VENU’s fan-first vision and the multi-seasonal impact we’re building in markets across the country. Together we’ll keep raising the bar with elevated hospitality, seamless operations, and signature premium experiences for every fan at shows.”

The partnership between VENU and Aramark underscores a shared, strategic commitment to transforming the live entertainment experience. Aramark is part of a growing list of brands that have chosen to align with VENU including Troy Aikman’s EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Billboard, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Boston Common Golf, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, Ford Dealerships, and Ryan LLC. Setting a strong foundation for the future of premium live entertainment and hospitality.

This announcement follows the parties in January 2026 entering into an amendment to the original binding letter of intent announced in June 2025.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Billboard, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Boston Common Golf, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage and retail programs in premier professional and collegiate stadiums and arenas along with convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets and dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence and has provided hospitality services at high-profile sporting events like the MLB World Series, MLB at Rickwood Field, NBA All-Star, and Indianapolis 500. Visit Aramark Sports + Entertainment's website to learn more or connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Venu believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Venu expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.