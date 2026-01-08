Babcock & Wilcox Selects Siemens Energy to Supply Steam Turbine Generator Sets for Applied Digital Data Center Power Project

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that it has selected Siemens Energy to provide steam turbine generator sets for B&W’s groundbreaking project to deliver one gigawatt of power for an Applied Digital AI Factory. B&W and Siemens have entered into an agreement for a limited notice to proceed to secure the turbine sets, which will enable B&W to deliver power for the project by the end of 2028. The full contract release is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

B&W previously announced it has signed a limited notice to proceed with Applied Digital for the project to design and install four 300-megawatt natural gas-fired power plants, consisting of proven boilers and associated steam turbines, and expects to sign an ongoing parts and services contract to support the facility once commercial operation begins. To meet the project's accelerated schedule, the plants use a proven configuration: a gas-fired boiler supplies heat and thus steam to drive the steam turbines and generate energy in a dispatchable and reliable manner.

“This arrangement brings together two companies with long histories of innovation and leadership in the power generation industry,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Leveraging Siemens Energy’s advanced turbine technology alongside B&W’s proven boiler systems positions us to meet critical schedule milestones and deliver reliable power by the end of 2028.”

“Our selection of Siemens Energy is a key step in delivering efficient, reliable power for our customer, Applied Digital, and the rapidly growing AI Data Center market,” said Brandy Johnson, B&W Chief Technology Officer. “We can deliver data center solutions significantly faster than what could be achieved with simple-cycle or combined-cycle power plants.”

“By pairing our steam turbine systems with B&W’s established boiler technology, we can deliver a straightforward, cohesive setup for large‑scale power,” said Tobias Panse, Senior Vice President, Steam Turbine and Generators, Siemens Energy, “a configuration well-suited to the continuous demand profile of modern AI facilities.”

Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital, applauded the agreement, noting that B&W’s teaming with Siemens Energy brings significant strength and experience.

“Teaming with Babcock & Wilcox and Siemens Energy – both global market leaders with many decades of experience – ensures we have the proven technologies and trusted expertise needed to meet our aggressive timelines,” Cummins said. “This agreement gives us confidence that we can deliver the capacity needed to support the next generation of AI infrastructure, and we look forward to working with the teams from both of these outstanding companies.”

B&W brings unmatched experience to the project, having designed and installed thousands of boilers worldwide at utility and industrial plants. The company’s solutions for AI and other data centers leverage proven technology to provide reliable, redundant and readily available power. This approach builds on B&W’s decades of engineering, technology, construction and project management expertise, ensuring a fully integrated solution from design through operation.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

