Liberty Latin America Expands Exclusive International Voice Managed Services Partnership with BTS to 22 Additional Caribbean Markets

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTS, the leading provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players worldwide, has been appointed by Liberty Latin America (LLA) as the exclusive provider of International Voice Managed Services for 22 additional Caribbean markets.

This expansion builds on the successful 2023 partnership, in which BTS was selected as the exclusive international voice provider for Costa Rica, Panama, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With this agreement, BTS will now support International Long Distance (ILD) services across a total of 26 LLA markets.

Effective January 1, 2026, BTS began handling ILD voice services for the newly added Caribbean markets, enabling greater service consistency, enhanced quality, and improved operational efficiency across LLA’s regional footprint.

The 22 new markets incorporated under the expanded partnership include:

Anguilla, Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Vincent, Trinidad, and Turks & Caicos Islands.

A Partnership Proven by Performance

Arrigo Guardia, Senior Director, Carrier Services, Liberty Latin America, stated:

“Our partnership with BTS has shown the value of a unified, expertly managed model for our international voice services. Their operational expertise, responsiveness, and commitment to service quality have strengthened our ability to support our markets effectively.

Based on the success of our collaboration to date, extending this partnership across 22 additional markets is a natural and strategic next step. We look forward to continuing to grow together.”

BTS Perspective on the Expansion

Ricardo Olloqui, President & Co-Founder, BTS, added:

“We are honored to expand our Managed Voice partnership with Liberty Latin America to 22 new markets. This extension allows us to unify support across all 26 markets, delivering consistent quality, operational excellence, and stronger protection against fraudulent traffic.

Our goal is to ensure that LLA’s international voice services remain reliable, efficient, and future-ready across the entire Caribbean region.”

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty, and Más Móvil. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects more than 30 markets in the region.

For more information, please visit: https://lla.com

About BTS

Owned by BTS Group, BTS is a leading global provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players. Leveraging its proprietary S1 Platform, a network of 400+ partners, and extensive regional expertise, BTS delivers advanced voice solutions that ensure seamless, secure, and optimized international communications. BTS powers 18+ billion voice minutes annually and supports the operations of MNOs, carriers, CPaaS platforms, enterprises, and hyperscalers worldwide.

www.bts.io