Acuitas Therapeutics Expands Collaboration with RNA Technologies & Therapeutics Through Strategic Investment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acuitas Therapeutics, the global leader in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems for nucleic acid therapeutics, today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in RNA Technologies & Therapeutics (RNA T&T), a company specializing in the design, optimization and manufacture of high-quality RNA constructs. This investment will support the growth and development of RNA T&T, allowing it to further develop and scale its operations.

Clinical development of RNA therapeutics requires optimization of both the mRNA payload and the LNP carrier to maximize efficacy and safety. An integrated approach for these two key components derisks clinical programs and supports accelerated availability to patients in need.

While the companies will continue to operate independently, this investment will give partners of each company streamlined access to complementary world-class RNA optimization and manufacturing know-how and LNP delivery expertise. By integrating these capabilities, partners can take a more holistic approach to RNA-LNP therapeutics, helping to reduce development complexity, accelerate clinical timelines and preemptively mitigate risk across multiple programs.

“As genetic medicines expand into more complex areas such as personalized therapies, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are seeking efficient access to RNA and LNP design and engineering expertise,” said Dr. Thomas Madden, CEO of Acuitas Therapeutics. “Having worked extensively with RNA T&T over the last number of years, we are impressed with their scientific approach and technical know-how, which brings a level of precision and consistency that is critical in RNA drug development. Ultimately, this investment gives our partners a coordinated way to engage experts from both companies as they develop next-generation RNA-LNP therapies.”

"The synergy between our organizations is a natural result of our shared commitment to scientific integrity and technical excellence," said Pierrino Torbey, Board Member and interim CEO of RNA T&T. "Acuitas is the ideal partner for our next phase of growth, as both companies are deeply rooted in science and equally committed to advance the next generation of RNA-LNP medicines. Acuitas has collaborated with RNA T&T since its inception, and together the two companies have collaborated at both the research and clinical level. This investment deepens the relationship between Acuitas and RNA T&T, while also allowing the latter to grow its operational footprint, further develop its proprietary algorithmic platform for RNA sequence optimization and expand its capabilities in small-batch GMP-grade production of personalized and n-of-few therapies.”

“From the beginning, it was clear that both teams are aligned in scientific ethos and in their approach to advancing RNA-LNP therapeutics,” said RNA T&T co-founder and Scientific Advisor Mohamad-Gabriel Alameh, Ph.D., who provided the RNA design for the first personalized CRISPR therapy administered to baby KJ Muldoon. “This investment strengthens RNA T&T’s ability to support highly complex and personalized RNA programs, while allowing partners to benefit from seamless access to select the right LNP delivery vehicle from Acuitas’ extensive portfolio of clinically validated LNP.”

About RNA Technologies & Therapeutics

Founded in 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, RNA Technologies & Therapeutics (RNA T&T) Inc., was established by leading RNA scientists and vaccinologists with a broad expertise in nucleic acid delivery systems, including Dr. Mohamad‑Gabriel Alameh and Nobel Prize laureate Dr. Drew Weissman. The company specializes in the collaborative design, optimization, and manufacture of RNA constructs, working closely with partners to refine sequences and deliver payload with superior biological performance. RNA T&T is dedicated to advancing the next generation of RNA therapeutics through rigorous science, innovative technologies, and a commitment to enabling more precise and personalized medicine.

For more information, please visit www.RNATechnologies.com.

About Acuitas Therapeutics

Acuitas Therapeutics Inc., the global leader in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems for nucleic acid therapeutics, is a Vancouver-based company collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic researchers, and global health organizations to advance a broad range of medicines for a variety of diseases.

Acuitas’ clinically validated LNP technology has had a profound global impact — most notably enabling the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, COMIRNATY®, which has protected billions of people in more than 180 countries. Its technology also enables ONPATTRO® by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, the first FDA-approved RNAi therapeutic for treating the rare and fatal disease transthyretin amyloidosis. More recently, Acuitas’ LNP technology has delivered other groundbreaking firsts: the first in-human proof of concept for genome base editing and the first personalized CRISPR therapy.

Today, Acuitas is advancing next-generation LNP to support a variety of therapeutic modalities. This includes targeted LNP for extrahepatic and in vivo CAR T-cell therapies, epigenetic medicines to modulate gene expression without altering DNA, and multivalent vaccines for infectious diseases — such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis — as well as oncology vaccines, including personalized cancer vaccines.

For more information, please visit www.AcuitasTx.com.