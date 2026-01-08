Millie Bobby Brown Debuts Exclusive Fashion Line for Teens and Young Women at Walmart

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renowned actress Millie Bobby Brown today launched Mills by Millie Bobby Brown, a new fashion line for teens and young women created for Walmart in collaboration with Delta Galil USA, a leading global manufacturer and owner of fashion companies including Splendid®, 7 For All Mankind®, P.J. Salvage, and more.

As founder and creative guide, Millie draws on her own experience to bring fashion that feels exciting, attainable, and inclusive. At its heart, Mills is a love letter to her younger self.

“Mills is all about embracing those earlier moments of fashion exploration. I want everyone to feel comfortable and free to find what style makes them feel like the best version of themselves,” said Millie Bobby Brown, founder of Mills by Millie Bobby Brown. “This collection is made for the fashion curious girl to play in, experiment with, and make their own with a fun selection of colorways, graphics and special details. It was very important to me for this brand to be accessible to millions through our collaboration with Walmart!”

The collection brings a fresh point of view to everyday dressing with flirty cuts and playful, cheeky details. Delicate and feminine touches like floral appliqués, embroidery, and lace finishes run throughout the line. Thoughtful designs such as built-in shorts and bras offer ease and comfort. Feel-good fits are made to move with you day or night, with cozy PJs for hangouts with friends and soft intimates to mix, match, and make your own.

The debut collection features items across ready-to-wear, sleep, and intimates, all designed to feel playful and modern. The assortment includes dresses, skirts, tops, denim, sleepwear, bralettes, briefs, and matching intimates sets. Prices start at $10.50 in intimates and go up to $26.50 for wide-leg jeans, making the collection an accessible way to shop Brown’s style at Walmart.

“Walmart is on a journey to democratize fashion and Mills by Millie Bobby Brown delivers on the trend-right style and aesthetic our customers are looking for at the incredible prices that Walmart is known for,” said Ryan Waymire, Senior Vice President Fashion, Walmart U.S. “Mills by Millie Bobby Brown is an exciting new brand that stands for style and quality and offers tremendous value that only Walmart can. We are excited for the launch, and we know that our customers are going to love it.”

The collection is available now on Walmart.com and in 750 Walmart stores.

The collaboration was facilitated by Millie’s licensing agency, IMG Licensing.

About Mills by Millie Bobby Brown

Mills by Millie Bobby Brown is a fashion brand created by Millie Bobby Brown for teens and young women, made exclusively for Walmart. Made for the “discovery era” when personal style is still unfolding, the collection spans ready-to-wear, sleep, and intimates and celebrates self-expression, creativity, and the confidence that comes from trying something new—whether that means switching up your look, changing your mind, or having fun with fashion. Mills by Millie Bobby Brown is available on Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores. Mills by Millie Bobby Brown is Brown’s latest brand expansion following the success of florence by mills beauty, florence by mills coffee, florence by mills pets and florence by mills fashion.

About Delta Galil USA

Delta Galil USA, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel, including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men, including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, Organic Basics and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear and loungewear, including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops, markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies’ and kids’ apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.