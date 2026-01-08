-

Polymarket Named Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Rangers

Polymarket will be Integrated During Rangers Games at The Garden Through a Variety of Activations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a brand-new partnership with Polymarket, naming the world’s largest prediction market as the Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Rangers.

As the team’s exclusive prediction markets partner, Polymarket will be featured throughout Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, including through LED signage, on-ice contests, concourse activations and digitally-enhanced dasherboard signage during local and nationally televised Rangers games. Polymarket will become the Presenting Partner for one of the Rangers Centennial Theme Nights during the 2025-26 season.

“This is a landmark partnership for the Rangers in this new and exciting category, and Polymarket is the perfect fit as one of the most reliable and forward-thinking prediction market operators,” said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. “Polymarket becomes not just an Official Partner of the Rangers, but they will also be involved across digital channels, fan activations and promotions at Rangers games.”

“The Rangers have one of the most dedicated fanbases in sports, and this partnership introduces a new, dynamic layer of engagement to the fan experience,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “Prediction markets offer fans a real-time, interactive way to connect with the game, and the Rangers are an ideal franchise to bring this experience to a broader audience.”

In addition, as an Official Partner of The Garden Cup, Polymarket’s brand was featured throughout the event including on-court side wall signage, GardenVision feature, social media posts and a concourse activation during the event.

Polymarket’s presence will be on display throughout Rangers games on MSG Networks highlighted by becoming the Presenting Partner of “In-Game Polls,” while also having a dedicated post-game segment and branded commercials. Polymarket will be featured on the out-of-home signage boards outside of Madison Square Garden, making the brand visible to the millions of people who walk by The Garden.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at msgsports.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket in 2025.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Madison Square Garden Sports:
MSGSPR@msgsports.com

Polymarket:
press@polymarket.com

