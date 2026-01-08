Polymarket Named Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Rangers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a brand-new partnership with Polymarket, naming the world’s largest prediction market as the Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Rangers.

As the team’s exclusive prediction markets partner, Polymarket will be featured throughout Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, including through LED signage, on-ice contests, concourse activations and digitally-enhanced dasherboard signage during local and nationally televised Rangers games. Polymarket will become the Presenting Partner for one of the Rangers Centennial Theme Nights during the 2025-26 season.

“This is a landmark partnership for the Rangers in this new and exciting category, and Polymarket is the perfect fit as one of the most reliable and forward-thinking prediction market operators,” said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. “Polymarket becomes not just an Official Partner of the Rangers, but they will also be involved across digital channels, fan activations and promotions at Rangers games.”

“The Rangers have one of the most dedicated fanbases in sports, and this partnership introduces a new, dynamic layer of engagement to the fan experience,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “Prediction markets offer fans a real-time, interactive way to connect with the game, and the Rangers are an ideal franchise to bring this experience to a broader audience.”

In addition, as an Official Partner of The Garden Cup, Polymarket’s brand was featured throughout the event including on-court side wall signage, GardenVision feature, social media posts and a concourse activation during the event.

Polymarket’s presence will be on display throughout Rangers games on MSG Networks highlighted by becoming the Presenting Partner of “In-Game Polls,” while also having a dedicated post-game segment and branded commercials. Polymarket will be featured on the out-of-home signage boards outside of Madison Square Garden, making the brand visible to the millions of people who walk by The Garden.

