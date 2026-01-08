-

Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) Announces Memorandum of Understanding with 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Co. Ltd. at LGCY: Innovation Hub

original Garrett Pederson, COO of 9 Mile Legacy and Martin Wilding, Lab & Facilities Manager at the GAAP, sign the Memorandum of Understanding

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Co. Ltd. at its LGCY: Innovation Hub in Saskatoon.

This strategic partnership underscores GAAP’s commitment to working with industry partners to strengthen Saskatchewan’s agri-food innovation ecosystem and expand Canada’s global leadership in biotechnology and fermentation. Through this MOU, GAAP and 9 Mile Legacy will collaborate to establish fermentation scale-up capacity within the biotechnology sector, with a focus on supporting and incubating fermentation-based innovation projects.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework that harnesses the complementary infrastructure, expertise, and resources of both organizations to accelerate agri-value startups and biotechnology innovators. By integrating GAAP’s advanced high-throughput bioreactor systems with LGCY’s demonstration and commercial-scale brewing facilities, the partnership creates a seamless pathway for innovators to transition from pilot-scale development to full-scale application. This progression moves from GAAP’s 24 × 15 mL optimization and selection bioreactor system to LGCY’s 3 × 600-liter production-scale bioreactors, enabling rapid scale-up and real-world deployment.

Under the MOU, GAAP and LGCY: Innovation Hub will develop integrated workflows linking GAAP’s bioreactor capacity with LGCY’s larger-scale fermenters. This includes the collaborative adaptation of traditional beverage fermentation equipment for advanced microbial fermentation applications typically dependent on bioreactors. The partnership will also explore the integration of GAAP’s analytical tools into projects supported by LGCY, demonstrating their value to innovators while advancing industry-relevant techniques.

Together, GAAP and 9 Mile Legacy are opening doors for startups to access shared infrastructure, specialized expertise, and new commercialization opportunities—further strengthening Saskatchewan’s role as a hub for agri-food and biotechnology innovation.

