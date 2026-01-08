Apex and Allfunds Join Forces to Expand Access to Offshore Investing for Global Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. (“Apex”), an innovation launchpad for the global investing ecosystem, today announced a strategic agreement with Allfunds (AMS: ALLFG), a leading wealthtech platform with over €1.7 trillion in assets under administration. The agreement delivers an extensive technical integration of the Allfunds platform within the Apex AscendOS™ infrastructure, providing U.S. (for their U.S. offshore business) and international firms the ability to support global investors with seamless access to a large universe of offshore mutual funds, ETFs, and alternative investments.

By connecting U.S. and international firms to a vast universe of offshore funds, this integration will simplify access to international investing and eliminate the need for firms to manage countless individual connections with different fund houses. For broker-dealers, RIAs, and fintechs, this expands their investment offerings both on a global scale and for their U.S. offshore business, enhancing operational efficiency and providing a robust set of offerings to diversify portfolios. The integrated solution is anticipated to be available to AscendOS clients in Q1 2026.

Through this technical integration, Allfunds gains a direct channel into the Apex ecosystem, significantly expanding its footprint in the U.S. offshore market.

“Our focus is on driving growth in key offshore markets, and this collaboration with Apex Fintech Solutions is a pivotal part of that strategy,” said Daniel J. Alonso, Head of U.S., Allfunds. “By connecting our platform to Apex's extensive network, we can provide our comprehensive wealth management solutions to a whole new segment of the market.”

“This isn't just about adding more products. It's about providing a fully integrated ecosystem that is designed to remove the barriers to global investing,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. “We handle the backend complexity so our clients can focus on what they do best: serving their own clients. This collaboration opens a new world of opportunity for our clients and solidifies our role as the launchpad for global investing.”

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com

About Allfunds

Allfunds (AMS: ALLFG) is the leading end-to-end WealthTech platform for the wealth and asset management industries, with more than €1.7 trillion assets under administration across mutual funds, alternative assets and ETPs. Allfunds has built and continues to evolve an ecosystem that covers the entire fund distribution value chain and investment cycle, with offerings including wealth management solutions, data and analytics tools, regulatory technology, ESG solutions, and technology platform services for mutual funds, alternative assets, and ETFs.

All figures as of 31.12.25