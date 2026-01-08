Perfect Corp. Partners with PHOENIX Pharma Italia to Launch AI Skin Analysis and Product Recommendation Experience Powered by Skincare Pro in Pharmacies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider, today announced it is powering a new in-store digital innovation in the pharmacy sector through a new partnership with PHOENIX Pharma Italia.

Through this collaboration, customers visiting Italian BENU parapharmacy of Citylife in Milano, part of the PHOENIX Pharma Italia Group, can now access an AI-powered skin analysis and personalized product recommendation experience, providing an engaging and interactive way to understand their skin and find products that best meet their needs.

PHOENIX Pharma Italia plans to expand the solution to additional pharmacies and will continue exploring ways to integrate digital services into its retail ecosystem. Future developments include CRM integration and further enhancements designed to support the evolving expectations of customers.

This partnership marks a significant step in the digital evolution of the pharmacy shopping experience, combining interactive technology with the convenience and familiarity of the pharmacy environment.

Digital Innovation and AI-Powered Skin Analysis in Pharmacies

Pharmacies are becoming an important destination for skincare purchases, as consumers increasingly turn to places where they can receive product guidance and explore solutions aligned with their individual concerns. By integrating Perfect Corp.’s technology, BENU parapharmacy of Citylife is enhancing this journey with a new digital touchpoint that makes product discovery more intuitive and accessible.

Customers can now access the experience in BENU parapharmacy through smart, illuminated mirrors provided by Inovshop. With a quick facial scan, Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro solution analyzes several facial features and identifies eight skin concerns including spots, wrinkles, acne, redness, eye bags, dark circles, radiance, firmness as well as the skin type. The results are delivered directly on an iPad interface and paired with personalized suggestions drawn from more than 200 skincare products from major brands integrated into the recommendation system.

By offering a streamlined, interactive skin analysis experience, BENU can provide customers with relevant product recommendations in just seconds, creating a more engaging and personalized in-store journey.

Supporting the Future of Skincare Retail in Pharmacies

"Partnering with PHOENIX Pharma Italia allows us to expand our retail innovation into a new environment where skincare advice plays a key role in the customer decision process," said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "Our AI-powered tools help consumers explore their skincare needs in an accessible, intuitive way, and support pharmacies in offering more personalized product guidance.”

"We are pleased to collaborate with Perfect Corp. as we continue to enrich the customer experience in our BENU stores, also thanks to our new Beauty Circle format, dedicated to a new concept of beauty,” said Vincenzo Masci, Group Commercial & Marketing Director at PHOENIX Pharma Italia. “Digital solutions like this help simplify the shopping process and offer customers new ways to engage with our skincare assortment, making it easier for them to find products that suit their needs.”

About PHOENIX Pharma Italia

PHOENIX Pharma Italia is the leading player for integrated health services in Italy, between retail and wholesale. The group represents: 25 drug distribution centers, distributed throughout Italy, for 28,000 daily deliveries; over 3,000 employees, €3 billion and €198 million in revenue; and 5.6 million customers served monthly in pharmacies. The Retail division operates over 1,000 pharmacies: with BENU Farmacia (owned, operated, and franchised pharmacies) and Valore Salute (affiliated independent pharmacies). https://www.phoenixpharmaitalia.it/it/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.