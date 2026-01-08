Saint Spritz Leverages PINATA Platform to Build on Breakout Growth, Drive Consistent Retail Execution and Support National Expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PINATA, the leading provider of software solutions for the alcohol industry, today reaffirmed its partnership with Saint Spritz. The brand has used PINATA for more than a year to track consumer engagement and streamline operations across their in-store activations, and is expanding its use of the platform as it scales nationally.

Saint Spritz is a ready-to-drink, wine-based spritz made with real ingredients and a better-for-you take on Italian-inspired spritzes. The product is made with real juices and contains no added sugars, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial dyes, and is gluten-free & vegan. Founded by sisters-in-law JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Vaughan Patton after a European trip spent sampling spritzes across coastal towns, the brand set out to deliver an Italian-style aperitivo in a convenient, modern format. Each 12-ounce can contains 2 spritzes over ice at 5% Alc/Vol, offering a simple and elevated take on a classic spritz.

In March 2025, the brand announced a major milestone. In just over a year, Saint Spritz expanded from a single state to 37 states across the country, earning placements in major national retailers including Target, Whole Foods, Albertsons, Walmart, H-E-B, and Total Wine & More. Saint Spritz became the #1 selling wine cocktail in their first national grocer chain launch, and according to NielsenIQ, is already a top 12 brand across all RTD Wine products.

Saint Spritz uses PINATA to measure the impact of their in-store activations. As the brand expands into new retailers and new states, the platform gives them visibility into consumer engagement across every market and every activation. It also streamlines operations, from reporting and cost tracking to coordinating their field team across a growing national footprint. This ensures the brand shows up consistently everywhere it's sold.

"Saint Spritz is rooted in a love for coastal European aperitivo culture, real ingredients, and elevated moments with friends," said Mallory Vaughan Patton, Saint Spritz Co-Founder & Chief Sales Officer. "As we continue bringing our spritzes to more customers, PINATA helps us preserve the aesthetic, quality, and experience that define our brand across every state and every shelf. It’s important that we have everything consistent and streamlined, especially as we expand our SKU portfolio to include new flavors and formats."

"Saint Spritz is exactly the kind of brand PINATA was built to support," said Ian Ferguson, CEO of PINATA. "They've built something consumers love, and they're backing it with smart, data-driven execution. As they scale nationally, we give them the visibility to know their activations are landing the way they should."

The ongoing PINATA and Saint Spritz partnership arrives at a pivotal moment. Many segments within the beverage alcohol industry are facing headwinds, yet Saint Spritz has demonstrated strong growth in the wine spritz ready-to-drink category. Consumers continue to show interest in better-for-you, low-ABV, ready-to-drink options, and Saint Spritz has aligned its brand with that demand. The increased visibility, retailer expansion, and on-shelf success reflect how nimble, premium, and real-ingredient brands supported by strong execution can thrive even in a challenging industry environment.

About PINATA

PINATA is the leading cloud-based collaborative workflow platform purpose-built for industries that rely on front-line execution. From alcohol to CPG and retail, PINATA’s cutting-edge technology transforms historically fragmented workflows into streamlined, data-driven systems—connecting corporate teams, regional managers, distributor partners, and field teams in real time.

About Saint Spritz

Saint Spritz is a wine-based collection of premium spritzes in a can. Saint Spritz was born out of a passion for the iconic Italian flavors and a commitment to creating a better-for-you, ready-to-drink beverage that anyone could enjoy anytime, anywhere. Founded by sisters-in-law JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Patton, Saint Spritz is more than just a drink – it's a departure in every can. We are proud to be female founded and family run!