Johnson & Johnson Reaches Agreement with U.S. Government to Improve Access to Medicines and Lower Costs for Millions of Americans; Delivers on U.S. Manufacturing and Innovation Investments

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the “Company”), healthcare’s leading, most comprehensive innovation powerhouse, today announced a voluntary agreement with the Trump Administration to improve access to medicines and lower costs for millions of American patients. The joint agreement meets the requests laid out by President Trump to the industry and provides the Company’s pharmaceutical products an exemption from tariffs1.

“Today’s agreement shows that when the public and private sectors work together towards shared goals, we can deliver real results for patients and the U.S. economy,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “I’m proud that Johnson & Johnson is answering President Trump’s call to lower drug prices for everyday Americans while maintaining our role in improving and saving lives and ensuring that the United States continues to lead the world in healthcare innovation.”

Improving Access and Lowering Costs for U.S. Patients

Johnson & Johnson is working with the Trump Administration to improve access to medicines and lower costs for millions of American patients. The Company is:

Participating in TrumpRx.gov, a direct to patient platform, which will allow millions of American patients to purchase medicines from Johnson & Johnson at significantly discounted rates.

Enabling American patients to access medicines at comparable prices to other developed countries.

Providing Medicaid program access at comparable prices to other developed countries.

Continuing to support the Administration's efforts to ensure better recognition of the value of health care across developed markets globally.

Delivering On Our $55B U.S. Investment

Johnson & Johnson also continues to deliver on our previously announced $55 billion investment to support U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and technology investments by early 2029. In just the last 10 months, the Company has initiated billions of dollars in investment in U.S. manufacturing, which will support the Company’s goal of manufacturing the vast majority of its advanced medicines in the U.S. to meet the needs of U.S. patients.

Today, as part of the $55 billion investment, the Company is announcing two new U.S. manufacturing facilities, including a next generation cell therapy manufacturing site in Pennsylvania and a state-of-the-art drug product manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

Additionally, construction is progressing on our $2 billion state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina, which the Company broke ground on last year. That project will create approximately 5,000 skilled manufacturing and construction jobs in the state. Johnson & Johnson is already ramping up the hiring of advanced manufacturing employees to work at the facility.

In September, the Company also secured a new 160,000+ square foot dedicated biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The $2 billion commitment over the next 10 years will create approximately 120 new jobs in North Carolina.

Johnson & Johnson expects to announce additional U.S. investments later this year.

1 Specific terms of the agreement remain confidential.