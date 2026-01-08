Concurrent Closes Strategic Partnership With Two Texas Firms

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concurrent Investment Advisors, LLC (“Concurrent”), a multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment adviser, has announced it has completed a minority investment in Capital Ideas, located in Dallas, and Bearing Financial Advisors, based in Austin. Both practices operate under the holding company Alpha Capital Dallas and have a combined $385 million in assets under management.

For the last four years, Alpha Capital Dallas’ partners Andrew Kerai, James Jacobson, and Karen Burns have brought institutional investment management expertise to both firms as part of a long-term succession strategy focused on continuity and client outcomes. The partnership with Concurrent builds on that foundation by providing access to growth capital and operational resources that enhance the client experience at each firm, while preserving full independence and control. Within that structure, each firm continues to serve clients in distinct ways, tailored to their respective markets and client needs.

“Concurrent’s growth-oriented mindset, coupled with its comprehensive business consulting support, is exactly what our firms need to take us to the next level,” said Kerai. “Our number one priority is continuously improving the way our clients experience our service, and this partnership is instrumental in achieving that goal.”

“Concurrent offers Capital Ideas and Bearing Financial Advisors an evolution that builds on our success while respecting who we are today,” said Jacobson. “We found in Concurrent a capital partner that valued our legacy, our autonomy, and our clients, and that is priceless.”

In addition to accessing strategic capital, RIAs that partner with Concurrent can leverage the firm’s expertise to evaluate practice structure, client base, and growth trajectory, enabling highly customized support that enhances long-term enterprise value without compromising independence. Firms have the ability to tap into Concurrent’s broader platform on an a la carte basis, which includes access to technology, investments, and operational support. This model allows firm to tap into Concurrent’s scale and institutional resources while maintaining their own ADV.

“We have built a platform that supports entrepreneurs beyond capital. Our goal is to offer a community where clients come first, autonomy takes priority, and mutual benefits make us partners rather than consolidators,” said Joe Mooney, Head of Business Development at Concurrent. “With the Capital Partners program, we will continue to combine capital with strategic consulting to promote advisor independence.”

Following its launch last June, the RIA Capital Partners program has invested in five firms across multiple markets, including Texas and Washington.

Concurrent’s minority investment was finalized in late 2025. Dynasty Investment Bank served as exclusive financial advisor to Alpha Capital Dallas in this transaction.

About Concurrent

Concurrent Investment Advisors is an RIA platform built for entrepreneurial advisors seeking the scale of an institutional partner without sacrificing independence. By combining a comprehensive suite of technology, operations, planning, compliance, and investment capabilities with a collaborative minority-equity partnership model, Concurrent empowers advisory teams to grow faster, operate more efficiently, and build enduring enterprises.

To learn more about Concurrent, visit www.poweredbyconcurrent.com.