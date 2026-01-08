Monnit Enters Japanese Market Through Partnership With Widetec

SALT LAKE CITY & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monnit, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced a master partnership with Tokyo-based Widetec, a leading IT infrastructure company. Under the agreement, Widetec is authorized to sell and distribute Monnit ALTA® Wireless Sensors and related IoT solutions across Japan.

"This partnership with Widetec aligns perfectly with our goals and marks a significant milestone in our expansion," said Monnit Founder and CEO Brad Walters. "It exemplifies our strategy to keep growing through new products, markets, and acquisitions." Share

The partnership follows regulatory updates approved by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in May 2025, enabling Monnit's long-range, low-power sensors to operate at 920 MHz. Widetec will deliver localized support, including implementation, documentation, and Japanese software based on Monnit's iMonnit® cloud and on-premises platforms.

"This partnership with Widetec aligns perfectly with our goals and marks a significant milestone in our expansion," said Monnit Founder and CEO Brad Walters. "It exemplifies our overall strategy to keep growing through new product development, markets, and acquisitions."

Founded in 2000, Widetec specializes in IT infrastructure design, construction, and operations, as well as advanced telecommunications solutions. The collaboration builds on Monnit's established global presence, which includes deployments in more than 85 countries and a growing footprint across Europe and Asia.

"We're both established legacies, tried and true companies," Walters added. "Widetec is a high-class, professional organization. We're excited for our alignment of business values, this partnership, and the leadership of Widetec President and CEO Koichiro Lee."

Initially, Widetec will offer 28 Monnit IoT products across environmental, power, and motion categories, with plans to expand as new sensors are introduced.

Together, Monnit and Widetec will deliver IoT solutions designed for Japan's workforce shortages, aging infrastructure, and rapid emergency response. Monnit's wireless sensors enable fast deployment without specialized networking, helping organizations monitor facilities and infrastructure efficiently while reducing operational burden.

About Monnit Corporation

The origin story of the Internet of Things (IoT) begins with Monnit. Before our inception in 2010, we were at the forefront of embedding technology into machines and devices to deliver valuable data to business leaders. Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions for nearly any industry use case have delivered 63B+ data points in 85+ countries for 72K+ customers. Monnit's 80+ long-range IoT sensors remotely monitor conditions like temperature, humidity, water, vibration, and more. You can analyze data using iMonnit cloud software and get alerts via email, text, push notification, or call when our sensors detect a change you should know.