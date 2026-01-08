L7 Informatics and Turnberry Solutions Announce Strategic Teaming Agreement to Accelerate Life Sciences Innovation at Enterprise Scale

AUSTIN, Texas & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L7 Informatics, Inc., and Turnberry Solutions, Inc. today announced the completion of a strategic Teaming Agreement, establishing a formal collaboration to jointly pursue enterprise digital transformation initiatives across the life sciences and food industries. The partnership is designed to help organizations accelerate innovation, modernize operations, and achieve measurable business outcomes, while maintaining speed, scale, and execution certainty.

Life sciences enterprises are under mounting pressure to move faster while navigating fragmented data environments, complex regulatory requirements, and growing expectations around AI adoption. Yet many struggle to find partners who can pair strategic vision with real-world execution velocity. Clients are increasingly demanding speed, scale, and substance, and this teaming agreement is purpose-built to deliver exactly that.

By combining L7 Informatics’ unified, AI-ready data platform (L7|ESP) with Turnberry’s business-outcome-first, cloud-exclusive digital services model, the two companies will provide clients with an integrated path from data foundation to enterprise impact. Together, they will support large, multi-site implementations, predictable deployments, and faster time-to-value across research, development, and manufacturing environments.

“Life sciences organizations don’t need more disconnected tools or abstract roadmaps; they need a unified platform and a partner who can execute with precision,” said Mark Spencer, President & CEO of L7 Informatics. “Turnberry brings a rare combination of delivery certainty, deep life sciences expertise, and enterprise-scale execution. This partnership strengthens our ability to help customers eliminate data silos, become truly AI-ready, and turn scientific data into operational and clinical advantage.”

L7 Informatics’ L7|ESP platform replaces fragmented LIMS, ELN, MES, and scheduling systems with a single, ontology-driven solution that contextualizes data at the point of capture and orchestrates end-to-end workflows. The result is a unified, AI-ready data foundation that accelerates drug development, reduces operational friction, and enables advanced analytics and machine learning, without requiring a disruptive rip-and-replace of existing systems.

Turnberry Solutions redefines digital services through a delivery-certainty-driven approach that combines boutique agility with global scale. Serving seven of the world’s top ten pharmaceutical companies, Turnberry helps life sciences organizations advance patient outcomes through simplification, optimization, digital health, advanced AI, and regulatory-aware transformation.

“Our clients expect outcomes, not experiments,” said Bill Ravenscroft, CEO of Turnberry Solutions. “L7’s platform solves one of the hardest problems in life sciences, creating a true unified, contextualized data that works at enterprise scale. Together, we can move clients from ambition to execution faster, with the confidence that what we design can be delivered, scaled, and sustained.”

The Teaming Agreement reinforces L7 Informatics’ collaborative partner model, enabling certified partners to design, configure, and implement L7|ESP to meet exacting scientific and operational requirements. For customers, the partnership delivers faster deployments, predictable results, stronger pre-sales alignment, and broader access to enterprise transformation initiatives.

As life sciences organizations race to modernize and operationalize AI, L7 Informatics and Turnberry Solutions are positioning themselves as a powerful alliance, one that unites platform innovation with execution excellence to help clients move faster, smarter, and with confidence.

About L7 Informatics

L7 Informatics provides a unified digital platform that eliminates data silos across pharmaceutical, biotech, CDMO, diagnostics, and research organizations. Its L7|ESP platform contextualizes data at the source and orchestrates workflows across research, development, and manufacturing, creating an AI-ready foundation for enterprise-scale innovation. L7 has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Global Leader in Innovation for Pharmaceutical and Biotech LIMS and has appeared on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for four consecutive years.

About Turnberry Solutions

Turnberry Solutions is a global digital services company that helps organizations achieve measurable business outcomes through a cloud-exclusive, delivery-certainty-driven model. With deep expertise in life sciences, Turnberry partners with leading enterprises to simplify complexity, accelerate innovation, and deliver transformation at scale.