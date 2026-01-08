POTTERY BARN KIDS AND POTTERY BARN TEEN LAUNCH COLLABORATION WITH STONEY CLOVER LANE

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a new collaboration with Stoney Clover Lane, the iconic accessories brand known for its vibrant aesthetic and playful customizations. For the debut collection, the design teams at Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen collaborated closely with founders Kendall and Libby Glazer to translate Stoney Clover Lane’s popular patches and vibrant color palettes into thoughtfully designed products for nurseries, kids’ and teens’ bedrooms.

The Stoney Clover Lane for Pottery Barn Kids and Stoney Clover Lane for Pottery Barn Teen collections feature high quality bedding, backpacks, luggage, lighting, occasional seating, bath accessories and decorative accessories.

Highlights of the collection include:

Iconic Bedding: Quilt and sheet sets featuring colorful icons, including hearts and rainbows, inspired by Stoney Clover Lane’s most-loved patches.

Quilt and sheet sets featuring colorful icons, including hearts and rainbows, inspired by Stoney Clover Lane’s most-loved patches. Travel & On-the-Go Essentials: Luggage, backpacks, duffels and lunch bags have personalization options in addition to iconic patches and stickers.

Luggage, backpacks, duffels and lunch bags have personalization options in addition to iconic patches and stickers. Occasional Seating: Vibrant and customizable Anywhere Chairs® and Bean Bags add a fresh splash of personality to any space.

“We are excited to bring the unique, playful aesthetic of Stoney Clover Lane into nursery, kids and teen spaces,” said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. “Our designs combine the signature style of Stoney Clover Lane that celebrates individuality with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen’s quality craftsmanship, for a vibrant and colorful collection for all ages.”

“This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Stoney Clover Lane,” said Kendall and Libby Glazer, founders of Stoney Clover Lane. “Working with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen allowed us to thoughtfully expand into categories like bedding and home accessories for the first time, bringing our signature color and playful design language into spaces we’ve always dreamed of. Seeing the brand come to life in these new ways has been incredibly rewarding.”

For more information about the Stoney Clover Lane for Pottery Barn Kids and Stoney Clover Lane for Pottery Barn Teen collections, please visit www.potterybarnkids.com and www.potterybarnteen.com. Follow along on social @potterybarnkids, @potterybarnteen and @stoneyclover.

POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

STONEY CLOVER LANE

Founded by sisters Kendall Glazer and Libby Glazer in 2009, Stoney Clover Lane is driven by the desire to make the ordinary extraordinary. Stoney Clover Lane is a fully customizable lifestyle & accessories brand built on a spirit of self-expression. As of 2025, Stoney Clover Lane has opened 8 retail stores and an ever-growing e-commerce presence.

