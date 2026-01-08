-

NCR Voyix Commences Hardware Business Transition With Ennoconn

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced the commencement of the previously disclosed transition of its self-checkout and point-of-sale hardware businesses to an outsourced original design and manufacturing model through its commercial agreement with Ennoconn Corporation, a global technology solutions provider delivering world-class Industrial intelligent IoT, AI and Embedded Technology solutions.

Under the agreement, Ennoconn will design, manufacture, warrant, supply and ship self-checkout and point-of-sale hardware directly to NCR Voyix customers, with NCR Voyix acting as a hardware sales agent coordinating the purchase and delivery of hardware to customers. As a result of the hardware transition, NCR Voyix is expected to record revenue from hardware sales on a net basis, starting in the second quarter of 2026.

“Ennoconn has been a decades-long supplier of NCR Voyix,” stated James G. Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCR Voyix. "This transition ensures our customers will maintain access to market-leading hardware technology while allowing us to focus squarely on advancing our platform-led software strategy.”

For more information, visit ncrvoyix.com.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide.

About Ennoconn

Ennoconn Corporation (Taiwan Exchange / 6414.TW) is a global leader in integrated cloud management services, Industrial IoT, and embedded technology. In 2007, Ennoconn became a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, headquartered in New Taipei City. Ennoconn, a global technology solutions provider, delivers world-class Industrial IoT and Embedded Technology, DMS/SI & AI Integration Technology Services into high-growth markets, including Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Smart Financial, and Media & Entertainment. Ennoconn’s Digital Transformation and Ennoconn Solution as a Service ‘ESaas’ strategy integrates and delivers manufacturing systems with emerging technology solutions addressing revolutionary demand in cloud data storage, machine learning / AIoT / ESG / Cloud IoT Integration across all internal design, manufacturing, supply chain platforms, and disciplines.

Contacts

NCR Voyix Contacts
Investor Relations:
Sarah Jane Schneider
sarahjane.schneider@ncrvoyix.com

Media Relations:
Chad Biele
media.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Industry:

NCR Voyix Corporation

NYSE:VYX
Details
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
CEO: James Kelly
Employees: 14,000
Organization: PUB
Revenues: $2.7 billion (2025)
Release Versions
English

Contacts

NCR Voyix Contacts
Investor Relations:
Sarah Jane Schneider
sarahjane.schneider@ncrvoyix.com

Media Relations:
Chad Biele
media.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Social Media Profiles
NCR Voyix on Facebook
NCR Voyix on Instagram
NCR Voyix on LinkedIn
NCR Voyix on X
NCR Voyix on YouTube
More News From NCR Voyix Corporation

NCR Voyix Unveils AI-Accelerated Suite of Applications on the Voyix Commerce Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corp. (NYSE: VYX), a platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced the unveiling of its next-generation portfolio of microservices-based applications. Built on the Voyix Commerce Platform, it represents the culmination of NCR Voyix’s software modernization strategy—transforming how retail and restaurant businesses deliver seamless experiences across every channel and format. This marks a major milestone in the Company’s...

NCR Voyix Maintains Global Leadership in POS Software, Reclaims Top Spot in New Restaurant Deployments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corp. (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced it has again been recognized as the world’s largest supplier of point‑of‑sale (POS) software, according to Global POS Software 2025 from Datos Insights. The study, which analyzes POS software installations across retail and hospitality enterprises with 1,000 or more lanes, confirms NCR Voyix’s continued dominance in total installations and renewed leadership in new res...

NCR Voyix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced that James G. Kelly, CEO and President, will present at the following investor conferences: Stephens Annual Investment Conference 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference 10:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 A live webcast and subsequent replay of the prese...
Back to Newsroom