NIQ and Kodiak Announce Retail Measurement Agreement to Drive Breakfast Category Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, and Kodiak, the Park City, Utah-based brand known for its protein-packed, 100% whole-grains breakfast and snacking products, today announced a strategic agreement for retail measurement services and analytics designed to help Kodiak accelerate growth and continue to feed epic days and wilder lives.

Through the agreement, NIQ will provide Kodiak with data-driven visibility into category trends, SKU-level performance, and the broader competitive landscape across key retail channels. Kodiak will leverage NIQ’s advanced analytics to help identify potential white space opportunities and support efforts to enhance brand presence, with the goal of enabling incremental sales within breakfast and snacking categories.

"We are excited to collaborate with NIQ to unlock deeper insights and new opportunities,” said Val Oswalt, CEO of Kodiak. “NIQ's rich attribution and collaborative approach will empower our team to accelerate our growth through data-driven decisions.”

The collaboration demonstrates how disruptive brands are increasingly using advanced analytics to bring sharper visibility into trends that shape category performance, enabling data-integrated innovation, growth, and competitive edge in the process.

“Kodiak is a strong example of a disruptive brand using advanced analytics to compete and win in a crowded category,” said Brandon Galindo, Managing Director, NielsenIQ. “By bringing the full strength of NIQ’s consumer intelligence and omnichannel analytics to Kodiak, we’re helping drive smarter strategies, stronger retail execution, and measurable category growth.”

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has crafted real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

© 2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.