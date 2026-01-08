Viz.ai and NCCN Collaborate to Integrate NCCN Guidelines into Clinical Workflows for Oncologists

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced an agreement with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®). This collaboration integrates NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Breast, Prostate, and Bladder Cancer into the Viz Oncology Platform making this important information readily available to clinicians when they’re making critical decisions about patient care. Through this collaboration, the Viz Oncology platform will leverage NCCN’s authoritative guidelines to compare real-time patient data against evidence-based best practices. This will help oncologists identify missing tests, ensuring guideline-directed care options are identified efficiently, and streamlining treatment planning across multidisciplinary oncology teams.

The Viz Oncology Suite is a clinical decision support system that integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record to aggregate and summarize patient data, flag missing tests, and provide recommendations aligned with NCCN Guidelines®. By connecting patient data directly to NCCN Guidelines, Viz Oncology has the potential to help oncologists work more efficiently and spend less time manually reconciling information across systems. By surfacing the most relevant insights and guideline-based treatment options in real time, the platform enables oncologists to focus on patient care rather than manual chart review and data reconciliation.

“Our mission at NCCN is to define and advance quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NCCN. “The collaboration with Viz Oncology places the evidence-based, expert consensus-driven NCCN Guidelines into a platform that helps oncologists provide guideline-concordant care efficiently in order to improve outcomes.”

The NCCN Guidelines are the most widely used and respected clinical practice recommendations in oncology, representing the consensus of leading cancer centers on the optimal management of more than 97% of cancer cases.1 By integrating this content, Viz Oncology provides oncologists with trusted, guideline-based context to inform treatment decisions, improve consistency, and reduce variability in care.

“Oncology care has become increasingly complex, with evolving biomarkers, therapies, and combinations that demand constant awareness to offer patients access to the full set of effective treatment options,” said Tim Showalter, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Viz.ai. “By combining Viz Oncology’s capabilities with NCCN’s gold-standard guidelines, we’re giving clinicians an unprecedented ability to deliver efficient, evidence-based, and personalized cancer care.”

To learn more about the Viz.ai’s cancer care pathways, please visit viz.ai/oncology.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the leader in AI-powered care coordination and clinical workflow solutions, deployed in over 1,800 hospitals across the U.S and trusted by most of the top life sciences companies. Its platform uses artificial intelligence to detect diseases earlier, synchronize care teams, and ensure patients get to the right treatment faster. Viz.ai was the first company awarded CMS reimbursement for AI and ranked the #1 Healthcare AI Platform by hospitals and health systems in the Black Book Research survey, setting the standard for innovation in healthcare. For more information, visit Viz.ai.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives.

References

1. Koh, W.-J., Anderson, B.O. and Carlson, R.W. (2020), NCCN resource-stratified and harmonized guidelines: A paradigm for optimizing global cancer care. Cancer, 126: 2416-2423. https://doi.org/10.1002/cncr.32880