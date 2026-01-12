Koch Companies Acquires Store Opening Solutions (SOS)

MINNEAPOLIS & MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koch Companies, a highly regarded full-slate transportation services company, announced that it has acquired Store Opening Solutions (SOS), a pioneer in retail inventory consolidation based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, from Marmon Holdings, Inc. The news coincides with Koch’s 50-year anniversary in 2026.

“Bringing SOS into the Koch Companies family represents a meaningful step in our long-term strategy to strengthen and expand our logistics, fulfillment, and trucking capabilities,” said Jeff Koch, Chief Operating Officer, Koch Companies. “By investing in the people, infrastructure, and services that define both SOS and Koch, we’re positioning the business and our customers for long-term success.”

The strategic acquisition is poised to strengthen the warehousing and fulfillment structure of the fast-growing Koch Logistics division. Already one of the Midwest’s largest privately owned third-party logistics solutions providers, boasting more than three million square feet in warehouse facilities, the acquisition doubles the company’s nationwide warehouse footprint.

SOS’s strong client base in the retail industry also contributed to Koch’s decision to acquire the company, as did its decades-long partnership with the company.

“Koch Logistics has a 25-year history working alongside SOS, and we are extremely excited about what the future holds as we blend the best of both companies,” said Darren Nelson, Vice President & General Manager of Koch Logistics and Warehousing. “Bringing both entities under the same umbrella, having a shared vision and strategy, will allow us to create synergies and value-added solutions for our clients.”

Koch has built and maintained an operational team onsite in the Murfreesboro location since 1999. Together, the two organizations have partnered to support some of the country’s largest retailers through store expansion and brand conversion.

Looking ahead, Koch Companies will continue to emphasize strategic acquisition activities, with a focus on warehousing and fulfillment.

ABOUT KOCH COMPANIES

Koch Companies comprises five divisions: Koch Trucking, Koch Logistics & Warehousing, Koch NationaLease, United Trailer Leasing, and Koch Maritime. Together, Koch Companies’ five business lines deliver one integrated solution for transportation, logistics, warehousing, and truck/trailer leasing.

Koch Logistics and Warehousing is one of the Midwest’s largest privately-owned third-party logistics (3PL) providers, offering comprehensive domestic and international shipping, supply chain management, and more than three million square feet of warehousing.

ABOUT STORE OPENING SOLUTIONS

Store Opening Solutions has a long history of serving retailers with store opening, expansion, and remodel needs. The company is experienced in addressing the ever-changing inventory challenges that retailers face during store openings and remodels. It has five locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, and New Hampshire.