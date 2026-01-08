Archer To Build Next Wave of Aviation AI Technology With NVIDIA IGX Thor

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At CES 2026, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) announced plans to develop and deploy the next generation of artificial intelligence technologies for aviation using the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform.

The aviation space is a high-impact domain for Physical AI, particularly to advance critical capabilities in aircraft safety, airspace integration and autonomy-ready systems. Archer plans to debut its NVIDIA integration at its recently acquired Hawthorne airport in central Los Angeles, which is expected to be its operational hub for its planned LA air taxi network and a test bed for its AI-powered aviation technologies.

The companies have been working together since early 2025, with Archer planning to integrate NVIDIA IGX Thor, the company’s most powerful safety-capable AI computing module, into future iterations of its aircraft programs. NVIDIA IGX Thor is built to enable high-reliability, real-time onboard computing for safety-critical environments, supporting advanced perception, decision-making and predictive operations.

Archer aims to power the next wave of AI technology in aviation, with a focus on three core areas:

Enhancing Pilot Safety & Predictive Awareness : Leveraging NVIDIA’s high-throughput edge computing to sense the environment, while processing flight-path data in real-time, giving pilots earlier, clearer and more actionable insight.

: Leveraging NVIDIA’s high-throughput edge computing to sense the environment, while processing flight-path data in real-time, giving pilots earlier, clearer and more actionable insight. Seamless Airspace Integration : Developing AI systems that help bring current airspace management systems into the 21st century, allowing aircraft to safely integrate into today’s complex airspace, including improved routing logic and dynamic traffic-aware flight planning.

: Developing AI systems that help bring current airspace management systems into the 21st century, allowing aircraft to safely integrate into today’s complex airspace, including improved routing logic and dynamic traffic-aware flight planning. Autonomy-Ready Flight Controls: Pairing NVIDIA IGX Thor with Archer’s proprietary avionics and control software to build a next-gen computing architecture capable of supporting future autonomous and semi-autonomous operations.

“CES has always been a launchpad for technologies that reshape industries, so we’re proud to announce our AI collaboration with NVIDIA here,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Founder and CEO. “NVIDIA’s AI compute capabilities and software stack give us the foundation to accelerate toward safer, smarter aircraft systems and modernize how aviation interfaces with the world’s airspace.”

Initial integration of NVIDIA IGX Thor into Archer’s development pipeline is already well underway, with broader applications expected across manufacturing, aircraft fleet operations and pilot training. The collaboration builds on Archer’s expanding ecosystem of AI-focused partnerships.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Archer Aviation’s future business plans, expectations, and opportunities. These statements include those regarding its design and target specifications of its aircraft,; the expansion of its planned lines of business and development of new business opportunities, such as aviation technologies and operating Hawthorne Airport and using it as a testbed for next-generation AI-powered aviation technologies; and plans and anticipated benefits of collaborations with third parties. In addition, this press release refers to agreements that remain conditional, subject to the future execution of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of certain conditions. Such agreements may not be completed or may contain different terms than those currently contemplated. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Source: Archer Aviation

Text: ArcherIR