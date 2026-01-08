MUSC Health and Baxter Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Bedside Care Delivery and Address Critical Nursing Challenges

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MUSC Health and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, are entering into a multi-year strategic partnership that aims to enhance the high-quality and safe patient care already delivered at MUSC Health, MUSC’s health care system, through integrated connected care technologies.

By leveraging Baxter’s cutting-edge solutions and MUSC Health’s clinical and academic expertise, the partnership aims to help drive further improvements in nurse satisfaction and retention, elevate quality and safety outcomes, and pave the way for future innovations in care delivery. The partnership also aims to serve as a platform for new approaches, including automating and building actionable outcomes into nursing workflows across the care continuum, as well as evaluating outcomes and sharing best practices that can be scaled across the broader healthcare industry.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to supporting our nurses – who are the backbone of patient care – with the tools, technology and training they need to thrive,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., CEO, MUSC Health and executive vice president for Health Affairs, University. “Together with Baxter, we are building a model that will not only impact the day-to-day experience for our caregivers but also further enhance the exceptional care we provide to patients across the state.”

“As a nurse, I have seen firsthand the significant administrative burden that so many of my colleagues face every day. These challenges can take time away from what matters most – spending time at the bed side with patients,” said Baley Ganger, Chief Nursing Information Officer, MUSC Health. “I am excited to see how our strategic partnership with Baxter and the integration of connected technologies will help alleviate these burdens, allowing nurses to focus on providing excellent patient care.”

Key objectives of the partnership include:

Further standardizing and simplifying connected technologies at the bedside to reduce documentation time, streamline communication and help ensure seamless data integration across systems.

Improving nurse workforce satisfaction and retention by alleviating administrative burdens and empowering clinical teams with smart and intuitive tools.

Enhancing quality and safety outcomes through real-time insights, advanced monitoring, and data-driven decision-making.

Driving nursing education through collaborative initiatives that will shape the future of nursing care.

“Continuously improving the experiences of care teams with our connected technologies and services is at the core of Baxter’s vision to redefine healthcare delivery,” said Reaz Rasul, executive vice president and group president of Baxter’s Healthcare Systems & Technologies segment. “We are honored to partner with MUSC Health to help create scalable, innovative solutions that further support improved care outcomes and help nurses focus on what matters most: patient care.”

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system, with a mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates over 3,300 students in six colleges and trains more than 1,060 residents and fellows across its health system. MUSC leads the state in federal, National Institutes of Health and other research funding. For information on our academic programs, visit MUSC.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. In 2025, for the 11th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit MUSCHealth.org.

MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $8.2 billion. The nearly 34,000 MUSC members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, contract employees, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research and patient care.

About Baxter

At Baxter, we are everywhere healthcare happens – and everywhere it is going, with essential solutions in the hospital, physician's office and other sites of care. For nearly a century, our customers have counted on us as a vital and trusted partner. And every day, millions of patients and healthcare providers rely on our unmatched portfolio of connected solutions, medical devices, and advanced injectable technologies. Approximately 38,000 Baxter team members live our enduring Mission: to Save and Sustain Lives. Together, we are redefining how care is delivered to make a greater impact today, tomorrow, and beyond. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.