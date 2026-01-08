Bidgely Redefines Energy AI in 2025: From Machine Learning to Agentic AI

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely solidified its position as the premier provider of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the utility industry in 2025, driven by the evolution of its journey from foundational ML to generative AI (GenAI) to future-forward agentic AI. By expanding its intellectual property and launching a first-of-its-kind vertical AI platform that integrates directly into existing utility data environments, Bidgely has transformed how more than 35 energy providers across the U.S., India, Middle East and Europe manage the energy transition.

Whether it’s optimizing the grid or powering customer-facing GenAI agents, our goal is to help utilities achieve the outcomes they value most: resilience, affordability and decarbonization. Share

“The utility sector is moving past the experimentation phase of AI,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “In 2025, we focused on delivering technology that allows utilities to build, buy or partner on a single AI platform. Whether it’s optimizing the grid or powering customer-facing GenAI agents, our goal is to help utilities achieve the outcomes they value most: resilience, affordability and decarbonization.”

Defining the Next-Gen Grid with Advanced AI

Bidgely’s technological evolution has journeyed from data observation to autonomous grid management. While foundational ML first decoded raw energy data into consumer insights, predictive AI advanced the company’s platform by forecasting insights like grid stress and infrastructure faults. The journey then moved into generative AI, utilizing large language models to transform complex data into conversational "Energy Assistant" tools. Looking beyond 2025, this path culminates in agentic AI, where autonomous agents transition from delivering insights to executing real-time actions without manual intervention.

Following the strategic acquisition of Grid4C, Bidgely now holds over 16 utility-focused AI data science patents. This "AI moat" includes advanced appliance fault detection, diagnostics and high-resolution load forecasting to ensure every layer of Bidgely AI is protected by world-class innovation.

UtilityAI Pro: The Industry’s "Any Cloud, Any Hyperscaler" AI Solution

Bidgely also redefined the AI landscape in 2025 by launching UtilityAI Pro—the industry’s first vertical AI platform that seamlessly integrates with a utility’s preferred data environment (i.e. AWS, Snowflake, Databricks). UtilityAI Pro enhances a utility’s existing investments in AI-powered agents and copilots and serves as a unified foundation where utilities can build their own custom models, buy off-the-shelf Bidgely solutions or integrate third-party partner applications all within the same platform.

One major Southwest U.S. investor-owned utility (IOU) is partnering with Bidgely for “UtilityAI Pro” to maximize its return on recent investments in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and cloud technology. By deploying Bidgely’s patented machine learning models directly within the utility’s secure cloud environment, the solution ensures data privacy while providing deep intelligence on appliance usage, electric vehicle charging, and distributed energy resources. This foundational data layer enabled the utility to develop custom AI agents and integrate insights into grid planning and customer engagement tools, targeting a five to ten times ROI through optimized demand-side management, deferred infrastructure upgrades and enhanced revenue protection.

Celebrating AI Excellence

In 2025, Bidgely’s AI-first philosophy earned numerous accolades, including 2025 Top Product of the Year from Environment+Energy Leader for its use of GenAI to simulate impact of electric vehicles on the grid with 98 percent accuracy. The company also retained its long-standing position atop Guidehouse Research’s Home Energy Management (HEMS) Leaderboard, recognized specifically for its strategy in making AI "interactive and automated."

Additionally, Bidgely’s ML and AI-based solutions collectively helped save 1.5 TWh of energy from gas, electric, dual fuel and water customers around the world.

To learn more about how utilities can deploy Bidgely’s AI to strategically support their technology investments, listen to the “Scaling AI in the Energy Industry” Electric Perspectives podcast episode featuring Arizona Public Service’s (APS) Michelle Ferrara and Bidgely’s Karthik Moorthy.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.