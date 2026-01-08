Alpaca Real Estate Continues Industrial Expansion with Strategic Atlanta Acquisition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alternative investment management firm Alpaca Real Estate ("ARE") announced today the acquisition of a 227,000-square-foot Class A industrial asset in Atlanta, continuing the execution of its $250 million industrial strategy announced last year. The acquisition, completed in partnership with Outrigger Industrial, marks ARE's expansion into the Atlanta market and represents the firm's third industrial transaction in its Southeast portfolio.

"This Atlanta acquisition is the perfect example of our off-market infill industrial acquisition strategy, expanding our presence in Tier 1 high-growth Southeast markets," said Peter Weiss, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Alpaca Real Estate. "Atlanta represents an ideal market for our investment thesis, with strong fundamentals driven by population growth, e-commerce demand, and strategic positioning as a logistics hub. Our partnership with Outrigger Industrial, an institutional-caliber local operator, enables us to leverage deep market expertise while continuing to build our portfolio of strategically located logistics assets."

The property is located in Atlanta's infill Stone Mountain submarket, which benefits from an approximately 3% vacancy rate. The institutional-scale asset provides strategic positioning within one of the Southeast's most dynamic industrial markets, with ease of access to critical regional transportation corridors and proximity to key demand drivers supporting Atlanta's robust logistics sector.

The transaction builds upon ARE's July 2025 announcement of its $250 million industrial strategy focused on assembling an attractive portfolio of infill logistics properties in high-growth markets across the Southeast and Southwest United States. With this acquisition, ARE continues to capitalize on the strong demand drivers supporting the industrial sector, including e-commerce growth, supply chain reconfiguration, and long-term supply constraints in infill locations.

About Alpaca Real Estate

Alpaca Real Estate ("ARE" or the "Firm") is a real estate private equity firm where innovation meets real assets, maximizing the potential of traditional real estate investing. ARE utilizes a thematic investment approach to acquire and manage traditional and niche real estate investments with an emphasis on properties that require recapitalization, repositioning, strategic capital, and/or physical transformation. The Firm integrates relationships fostered through Alpaca VC and seeks to unlock asymmetric upside potential to create excess value in real estate through the application of technology, data management and AI.

For more information, visit www.alpacarealestate.com.